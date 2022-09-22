LG Rollable Video Has Fans Demanding The Phone Brand Return To Android

For over a decade, LG was among the world's top smartphone makers, and it was known for its wide selection of mobile phones. Even though the company didn't reach the same heights in popularity as its compatriot Samsung, at its peak, LG made some very compelling smartphones. Among the most notable models developed by the Korean company are the LG G Flex, the LG G Series, and the camera-centric V series flagship devices. LG's most notable release of recent times — and its last major launch — was the LG Wing famous for its unique swivel screen design.

Shortly after LG announced the Wing, the company showcased an even more interesting device called the LG Rollable at CES 2021. As evident from its name, the main talking point of this handset was its rollable display. The prototype showcased at CES 2021 seemed to be in an advanced stage of development, with LG executives indicating at the time a possible late 2021 launch. Unfortunately, LG's board of directors had other plans for the company's loss-making smartphones division: shortly after the event ended, they approved the plan to shutter LG's smartphone business, thereby ending all chances of the LG Rollable making it to customers' hands.

However, unbeknownst to many, LG's smartphone division had already made quite a few units of the rollable phone, which were eventually sold to a handful of employees, according to XDA. Thanks to one of these employees, a South Korean YouTuber got his hands on a unit of the rare device and uploaded a detailed review of it, giving the public its first full look at what could have been.