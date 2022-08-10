LG Just Announced A Massive 97-Inch OLED Display That Vibrates

The star of LG's 2022 K-Display booth is a brand new 97-inch display called the OLED.EX panel. At 97 inches, apart from being the biggest OLED panel to ever be made, the OLED.EX display is the introductory product from LG's new EX lineup. LG claims that these panels use a combination of deuterium and software algorithms to boost brightness levels by up to 30% over existing OLED panels. In addition to boosted brightness levels, the use of EX technology also supposedly lets the display achieve "perfect black" and vivid colors.

Apart from the sheer size of the display, another feature that distinguishes it from the crop of ordinary OLED displays is a feature called Film CSO (Cinematic Sound OLED). This feature essentially converts the entire OLED panel into a giant speaker thanks to its ability to generate sounds through vibration, allowing the TV itself to be used in 5.1 channel sound systems. In addition to the massive 97-inch panel, LG also announced smaller 48-inch and 42-inch displays belonging to the OLED.EX range.

Another interesting piece of OLED technology displayed at the conference was LG's lineup of transparent OLED panels that look like something straight out of science-fiction movies (pictured above). These transparent OLED panels, LG claims, will be used in the future to display advertisements and art. Note that these displays look like standard OLED panels when in use, but turn transparent when switched off. These experimental OLED display also emit less heat than LED panels, making them ideal for wall mounts.