6 Of The Most Important Features To Look For When Buying A TV

Large TVs are cheaper more affordable than ever before, but the quality of can vary a lot. At first glance, it may seem like there's not that much separating them. Almost all new TVs sold today are capable of at least 4K resolution and have some kind of smart TV operating system built in. Under default settings and sub-optimal lighting conditions in big box stores, a lot of them may look very similar in terms of picture quality, too. And, if you look them up online, it's pretty hard to find a TV on the website of a major retailer that doesn't average at least four stars out of five in customer reviews. In practice, though, not all TVs are created equal, and professional reviews are often needed to discern between them.

There are some features that are more likely to be found in higher quality TVs — both premium models and bang-for-your-buck options at lower prices. Some of these features, like local dimming and quantum dot color, contribute to superior picture quality. Others aid in functionality, like features designed to improve gaming performance and the latest generations of over-the-air tuners. There are also some features to consider that come in both higher and lower quality TVs, like compatibility with Dolby's latest sound options and HDR picture formats, but they're very nice to have nonetheless. Here are some of the most important features to look for when buying a TV.