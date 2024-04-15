Does The Refresh Rate Of A TV Affect Picture Quality?

When shopping for a new TV, you probably saw brilliant, detailed display screens and relished the thought of those same crystal-clear images playing in your living room. Only after taking it home do you realize that the performance you get out of your TV depends on many technical factors, one of the most important being the TV's refresh rate.

How much does that spec matter when it comes to picture quality? Most people associate picture quality with resolution, not refresh rate, but a 4K television may be capable of high levels of detail, the refresh rate of both the TV and the video you're playing can affect the smoothness of video playback. All a refresh rate means is how many pictures per second a television can display, so a higher refresh rate means it's meant to be capable of smoother motion, especially in video games or sports broadcasts.

However, the quality at which a TV can play back a video is heavily dependent on that video's own resolution and refresh rate. The relationship can be a bit complex, so let's dive into how refresh rate affects how you perceive the quality of a picture for better or worse.