Settings On Your Chromecast That Could Be Ruining Your Experience

Since it was first announced in 2013, the Chromecast has become a household staple for many. Its genius has always been its ease of use. You simply tap a button on your phone, and whatever you were watching appears on your TV as if by magic. Chromecast was so successful that people forgot about Google's ill-fated Nexus Q streaming device.

But if the brilliance of the first Chromecast was that it didn't require an entire smart operating system onboard, Google flipped the tables in 2019, launching the Chromecast with Google TV. As its name implies, it comes loaded with Google's fully-featured smart TV operating system, allowing users to convert any display with an HDMI port into a media consumption powerhouse. The latest version is better and cheaper than ever.

Google TV is a reskinned version of Android customized for TV-based media consumption, and as with any Android device, it can be finicky unless you've dialed in your settings. Additionally, the Chromecast with Google TV has a whole lot of features that you won't find without digging through the operating system. We've done that digging for you. Here are the settings that could be ruining your Chromecast experience.