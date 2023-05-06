How To Use Google Chromecast With Your TV Remote

Current models of the Google Chromecast streaming player come packaged with a handy remote control for quickly and easily commanding the device to show you all your favorite shows and movies. However, this remote is a relatively recent development; previous models of Chromecast didn't come bundled with a remote, requiring you to control the device through a connected computer or smartphone.

If you have an older Chromecast or bought an older one pre-owned, you don't have a remote to use, and the remote from the newer models isn't compatible with them anyway. So how are you supposed to control it, short of having your smartphone on you at all times? Sure, you can use voice controls, but consider this: you have a perfectly good TV remote on the coffee table. Why not just use that? Thanks to a setting in most modern TVs, you can get a Chromecast to accept command inputs from the TV's included remote.