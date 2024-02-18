The Myth About FPS And Human Vision You Need To Stop Believing

There's no need for a better monitor; your eyes can't see more than 60 frames per second (FPS) anyway. You may have heard this misconception or a variation of it on gaming forums or while talking to your friends about movies and displays. However, it's nothing but a myth.

For starters, the human eye doesn't actually see in frames per second. That's a measurement we devised to track how quickly images appear on a screen. Each "frame" is, in fact, a still image, and 60 FPS simply means 60 still images appear on the screen each second. Think of it like a flip book, with each page fitted to a frame. The quicker you flip it, the more frames you see per second. But instead of frames, human vision uses a continuous stream of information from our eyes, which is delivered to the brain as electric signals.

As an extension of FPS, hertz (Hz) is the hardware limit at which a display can refresh its images on the screen. So, a 45 Hz monitor, for instance, could lead to tearing and frame skipping if it's forced to play a 60 FPS video — especially without any variable refresh rate technology. That's why gamers often need monitors with refresh rates of 120 Hz and above because they can detect motion blur or flicker in displays with lower specs. You can learn more in our guide on the difference between refresh rate and motion rate.