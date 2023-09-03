The 5 Secrets To Mastering The Settings On Your New 4K TV
Getting a 4K TV is a huge upgrade for people looking to make the leap from 1080p resolution to 4K Ultra HD. Most of us just open up the box the TV came in, plug it in, and start watching. While that's fine for a lot of people, there are several ways you can get more out of your TV, and that applies to watching shows or playing video games. 4K TVs nowadays come with many different settings to tinker around with, and you'll want to do that to squeeze out the most value from your expensive purchase.
Whether you went with a budget brand or a pricier one, there are things you can do to all of them to get some extra performance. These can range from simple to complex, but none of them should take a lot of time if you're willing to be patient and do some research.
Adjust your picture settings
A lot of TVs come out of the box just fine in terms of picture quality. However, you might want to change things up a bit to get a better image. After all, this is what you've picked up a 4K TV for, right? A good source to use is RTINGS, and if you type in your TV model, you'll be able to find the perfect settings to use. Everything you have to do will be done right in your TV settings, so it's really not a lengthy process.
Not every TV will see drastic changes, and it'll largely come down to the quality of your screen. Nevertheless, you should be able to see some improvements, and many TVs will look better when you mess with the settings versus leaving them at the factory default. Some factors do come into play that'll require you to do some more tinkering, like whether or not your TV has a glare on it.
Consider a streaming box
Your 4K TV will most likely come with the ability to download streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, and Max. However, you might notice things getting a bit laggy the more apps you install. This isn't a big problem if you snag something like a Chromecast with Google TV or Apple TV. You'll want to make sure you grab the 4K versions of those streaming boxes to get the most out of your 4K TV, so make sure you make the right purchase.
Once you buy one, you can plug it right into your TV's HDMI slot or a receiver if your TV is hooked up to one. You can then go to the correct input and start watching. It's a nice upgrade you can make for your TV, and grabbing an Apple TV 4K will also give you access to things like spatial audio and Dolby Atmos on Apple Music.
Utilize the max framerate
Consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S can take advantage of a higher framerate, and many TVs nowadays come with 120fps support. Most TVs are locked at 60fps, but some of the more expensive options will let you double that. This will usually bump the resolution of games down to 1080p or switch to a dynamic 4K resolution, but that's the price you have to pay for a higher framerate.
You'll need to go into your console and toggle on the higher framerate mode, and that should do it. Some TVs will need you to set your HDMI input to a VRR mode to see the increased frames, so make sure you do that before wondering why it's not working. You might have to toggle the setting on and off depending on whether you want a better picture quality or a smoother experience, so it can get annoying in that regard.
Grab the right HDMI cord
Getting the best picture and sound from your TV means you'll need to have the right HDMI cords. Your 4K TV should come packed with a HDMI 2.0/2.1 cord, and that's going to be the sweet spot for you. A HDMI 2.1 cord will be able to take advantage of your higher resolution and framerates and give you the best sound quality. If you're buying new HDMI cords to go with your TV, those are what you'll want to target.
If you're trying to plug in your consoles to your new TV using older HDMI cables lying around the house, you might end up holding yourself back without realizing it. It's important to make sure you have the optimal HDMI cords for the best performance. That shouldn't be much of an issue if you're using the cords that came with your TV and respective consoles. It's not always easy to tell the differences between the cords, and a lot of times, you won't know until you plug them in.
Get good internet
Streaming shows and movies in 4K will require a good internet connection as they have a lot more data coming through than a 720p or 1080p stream has. Nobody likes to wait for buffering or see their streaming quality diminished while watching something because of a poor internet connection. Many 4K TVs allow you to plug in an ethernet cord, and that'll solve most of your problems if you're close enough to your router.
If that's not an option, having a reliable Wi-Fi connection will be the next best thing. Obviously, this will depend on your internet service provider, but there are some ways to make the best of your situation. With many routers offering the option between a 2.4GHz connection and 5GHz, you have a decision to make. The 5GHz option will typically give you faster speeds, but the 2.4GHz path will give you more coverage.