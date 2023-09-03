The 5 Secrets To Mastering The Settings On Your New 4K TV

Getting a 4K TV is a huge upgrade for people looking to make the leap from 1080p resolution to 4K Ultra HD. Most of us just open up the box the TV came in, plug it in, and start watching. While that's fine for a lot of people, there are several ways you can get more out of your TV, and that applies to watching shows or playing video games. 4K TVs nowadays come with many different settings to tinker around with, and you'll want to do that to squeeze out the most value from your expensive purchase.

Whether you went with a budget brand or a pricier one, there are things you can do to all of them to get some extra performance. These can range from simple to complex, but none of them should take a lot of time if you're willing to be patient and do some research.