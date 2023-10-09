Who Makes Vizio TVs? And How Good Are They Really?

After entering the market in 2002, just as HDTV adoption was ramping up, Vizio made its mark as a bit of a disruptor. Within a decade, the company was shipping well over a million TVs per quarter, thanks in large part to hitting a sweet spot between price and picture quality that other companies were having trouble reaching. Vizio was able to accomplish this thanks in large part to not actually manufacturing any of the TVs itself, instead outsourcing the actual manufacturing the same way that Apple does by having Foxconn handle much of its factory work.

"The company instead has a similar strategy to Apple," explained IHS iSuppli analyst Tom Morrod in a 2012 Fortune profile of Vizio. "They don't own their own manufacturing, they don't own the suppliers. This has been a very successful strategy for Apple and it could be very successful with Vizio."

At the time, four firms manufactured products for Vizio. Having said that, the current marketplace is very different from the one that Vizio disrupted now 21 years ago. TV prices are much lower in general, to the point that it's possible to get decent quality 75" TVs for well under $1,000, and one of the reasons for that is panel manufacturers like TCL and Hisense producing very competitive, value-priced TVs of their own. With that in mind, who is it that actually makes Vizio TVs these days, and how well do those TVs stack up to the competition?