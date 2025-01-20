What's The Name Of LG's Transparent TV & How Much Does It Cost?
As one of the largest consumer electronics brands across the globe, LG's history is peppered with all sorts of innovative and groundbreaking products — from the first home refrigerator in 1965 to the world's first rollable OLED TV in 2019 and the first-ever wireless TV in 2023. Building on this legacy of innovation, LG did the unthinkable yet again with the announcement of the first-ever transparent OLED TV in the world in 2024.
LG's see-through 77" TV with 4K UHD resolution officially goes by the name OLED T. It's part of the LG SIGNATURE line, along with other products such as high-tech refrigerators, washing machines, and air purifiers. First introduced at CES 2024, the OLED T even won the CES Best of Innovation Award in the Video Displays category.
While originally unveiled in the beginning of 2024, the LG SIGNATURE OLED T only became available for purchase in the United States in December 2024. It's currently retailing for $59,999.99 and can be bought online via the LG website or in-store at authorized retailers like Video & Audio Center and Best Buy. The TV already comes with a stand that has a bottom shelf, but there are also modular side shelves sold separately. For now, the OLED T is exclusive to US consumers. LG is yet to announce when the transparent TV would launch in other regions.
What makes the OLED T special?
The LG SIGNATURE OLED T still generally functions like your everyday smart TV, with its webOS, built-in Amazon Alexa voice assistant, and smartphone remote control. But instead of a solid display, it uses a transparent screen that can be viewed from either side. This means the content seamlessly blends with the background, giving it a cool floating effect. If you want to have the traditional opaque TV experience, though, you can easily raise the black shade at the back of the TV by pushing a button on the remote. Then, quickly retract it with another press, so you can enjoy the preset screensavers that maximize the clear display.
Features-wise, the OLED T is built with LG's wireless video and audio transfer technology. This wireless TV works by using a separate box called the Zero Connect Box, which handles all of the wired connections (HDMI, USB, Ethernet) and then transfers the information to the TV wirelessly. Although the TV itself still includes a power cable that has to be plugged into a wall outlet, the lack of connected peripherals makes it easy to keep your entertainment setup minimal and sleek. LG also integrated several other standard TV features into the OLED T, including Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, and AI-powered picture enhancements.