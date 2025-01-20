What's The Name Of LG's Transparent TV & How Much Does It Cost?

As one of the largest consumer electronics brands across the globe, LG's history is peppered with all sorts of innovative and groundbreaking products — from the first home refrigerator in 1965 to the world's first rollable OLED TV in 2019 and the first-ever wireless TV in 2023. Building on this legacy of innovation, LG did the unthinkable yet again with the announcement of the first-ever transparent OLED TV in the world in 2024.

LG's see-through 77" TV with 4K UHD resolution officially goes by the name OLED T. It's part of the LG SIGNATURE line, along with other products such as high-tech refrigerators, washing machines, and air purifiers. First introduced at CES 2024, the OLED T even won the CES Best of Innovation Award in the Video Displays category.

While originally unveiled in the beginning of 2024, the LG SIGNATURE OLED T only became available for purchase in the United States in December 2024. It's currently retailing for $59,999.99 and can be bought online via the LG website or in-store at authorized retailers like Video & Audio Center and Best Buy. The TV already comes with a stand that has a bottom shelf, but there are also modular side shelves sold separately. For now, the OLED T is exclusive to US consumers. LG is yet to announce when the transparent TV would launch in other regions.

