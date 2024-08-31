What Does LG Stand For? A Look At The Brand's History

As one of the biggest brands in consumer technology, most people know LG for its displays. From massive TVs to gaming monitors and beyond, LG displays are among the most sought after on the market. LG is also known for high-end household appliances like refrigerators, vacuums, and washing machines, as well as laptops, projectors, soundbars, and much more. How did the company grow to its current size and influence? What does it have to do with those two letters, LG?

Off the bat, the acronym "LG" stands for many things, but most of all, it stands for "Lucky Goldstar" — the name the company has officially operated under since 1983. It has always operated businesses under the Lucky name — and later the Goldstar name — in its home of South Korea since its establishment in the late 1940s. Since then, the company has often recycled its distinctive two-letter moniker for marketing purposes, most notably its slogan: "Life's Good." According to LG, this reflects the happiness it wants customers using its products to feel — its founder, Inhwoi Koo, named the company Lucky because it sounded like the Korean "Lak Hui," which means to give joy to everyone.

However, joy alone does not build a tech giant. As LG is one of South Korea's largest dynastic businesses that helped the country build its way to economic success in the latter half of the 20th century. Here's how a simple cosmetics company became a global player on the technology market.

