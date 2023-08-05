Why This Massive LG Smart TV Costs $35,000

Back in January, LG impressed convention-goers at CES by unveiling its Signature OLED M TVs, a series of 77-, 83-, and 97-inch panels that are not only big and beautiful but also boast a unique feature. Aside from the power cable, it's fully wireless.

After all, if you're spending thousands of dollars on a gigantic, thin-bezel TV that looks like it's almost floating in space, cables running to the TV ruin that effect. Available for a while in LG's home country, South Korea, the consumer electronics giant announced the global rollout of the Signature OLED M series on Thursday.

This package isn't cheap. Though the LG announcement doesn't include pricing data, the company told The Verge that in the United Kingdom, the 97-inch model with retail for £27,999.99 (approximately $35,400), with the 83-inch model going for £7,999.99 (roughly $10,000) and the 77-inch model priced at £5,999.99 (about $7,600). That UK release will come in September, with the Signature OLED M coming to America "later this year."