Why This Massive LG Smart TV Costs $35,000
Back in January, LG impressed convention-goers at CES by unveiling its Signature OLED M TVs, a series of 77-, 83-, and 97-inch panels that are not only big and beautiful but also boast a unique feature. Aside from the power cable, it's fully wireless.
After all, if you're spending thousands of dollars on a gigantic, thin-bezel TV that looks like it's almost floating in space, cables running to the TV ruin that effect. Available for a while in LG's home country, South Korea, the consumer electronics giant announced the global rollout of the Signature OLED M series on Thursday.
This package isn't cheap. Though the LG announcement doesn't include pricing data, the company told The Verge that in the United Kingdom, the 97-inch model with retail for £27,999.99 (approximately $35,400), with the 83-inch model going for £7,999.99 (roughly $10,000) and the 77-inch model priced at £5,999.99 (about $7,600). That UK release will come in September, with the Signature OLED M coming to America "later this year."
LG claims proprietary wireless technology is 3x Wi-Fi 6E speeds
The wireless component is pretty simple: The Signature OLED M comes with the "Zero Connect Box," which accepts the HDMI, USB, ethernet, and antenna inputs for the TV so it can transmit the data wirelessly to the panel. In the announcement, the manufacturer boasts that "LG's proprietary wireless AV transmission solution is able to transmit large amounts of data at up to three times the speed of the existing Wi-Fi 6E standard."
FlatPanelsHD's coverage of the announcement mentions that, aside from the wireless features, this is the same TV as the LG G3 OLED series that was already available. To get an idea of what kind of premium the Zero Connect Box costs, according to LG's website, the 77-inch G3 model retails at $4,499.99, or $3,100 less than the OLED M, while the 83-inch G3 goes for $6,299.99, or $3,900 less than the wireless version. There's no 97-inch G3 model, but the 97-inch G2 retails at $24,999.99, over $10,000 less than the Signature OLED M.