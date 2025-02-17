5 Of The Best Non-OLED TVs In 2025

Those shopping for a new TV in recent years would've likely seen many models boasting about their OLED screens. However, when you compare OLED TVs with LED TVs, you'll find that the former has some disadvantages — like its lack of brightness and screen burn-in problems.

Because of this, some buyers avoid OLED TVs and are instead looking towards other screen technologies. These could be QLED TVs, which offer better longevity than OLED models, or Mini-LED displays, which are significantly cheaper than OLEDs, although they offer a slightly worse viewing experience (which might be imperceptible for most viewers). Those with a tight budget could also stick with traditional LED screens, which are some of the most affordable TVs you can buy today.

So, if you want a new non-OLED TV in 2025, these are some of the best options we found currently available on the market. We've arranged our list from the most expensive to the most affordable, and we're also limiting ourselves to one model per brand. Since we know that buyers have different budgets, we selected models from different price points, ensuring that there will always be an option no matter how much money you're willing to spend on a TV. And because screen size will always vary depending on your room and available space, we opted to have as many screen size options as possible to be included in our list.

