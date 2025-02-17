5 Of The Best Non-OLED TVs In 2025
Those shopping for a new TV in recent years would've likely seen many models boasting about their OLED screens. However, when you compare OLED TVs with LED TVs, you'll find that the former has some disadvantages — like its lack of brightness and screen burn-in problems.
Because of this, some buyers avoid OLED TVs and are instead looking towards other screen technologies. These could be QLED TVs, which offer better longevity than OLED models, or Mini-LED displays, which are significantly cheaper than OLEDs, although they offer a slightly worse viewing experience (which might be imperceptible for most viewers). Those with a tight budget could also stick with traditional LED screens, which are some of the most affordable TVs you can buy today.
So, if you want a new non-OLED TV in 2025, these are some of the best options we found currently available on the market. We've arranged our list from the most expensive to the most affordable, and we're also limiting ourselves to one model per brand. Since we know that buyers have different budgets, we selected models from different price points, ensuring that there will always be an option no matter how much money you're willing to spend on a TV. And because screen size will always vary depending on your room and available space, we opted to have as many screen size options as possible to be included in our list.
Get the best of the best with the Sony Bravia 9 QLED
If you're looking for a large, bright TV, the Sony Bravia 9 QLED is one of the best models available on the market today. It comes in three sizes: 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch, and all are offered with 4K Ultra HD. Aside from that, it has Dolby Vision HDR, which gives you a visual experience with deep contrast and vibrant colors, and a 120Hz refresh rate to give you the most frames when you're gaming or watching high-speed, high-action scenes. This TV is also not lacking in the sound department; it has Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio to bring you immersive sound, even if you do not have a surround sound system for your living room.
Of course, since this is Sony's flagship TV, it comes with all the smart features powered by Google TV. It supports Chromecast and AirPlay 2 for seamlessly streaming your videos from your mobile phone; and because it's a Sony product, it also has a few enhancements that optimize the TV for the PlayStation 5.
However, since this is a top-of-the-line product, expect to pay top-of-the-line prices for it. The 65-inch model starts at $2,999.99, while you have to pay $500 more for the 75-inch one. And if you really need the biggest possible screen, Sony offers the Bravia 9 QLED as an 85-inch model for $4,799.
The TCL QM851G QLED delivers a premium experience
Although TCL TVs are known for being affordable, this brand still has a line of premium TVs that pulls out all the stops and gives you the best that any TV brand can give. This line is the TCL QM851G QLED, which is the brand's top-tier offering. TCL offers this in five different sizes: the usual 65-, 75-, and 85-inch sizes, plus the outsized 98- and 115-inch options.
Despite being more affordable than Sony's highest offering, you're still getting a lot of features with this TV. Of course, it has the usual 4K Ultra HD resolution and smart features brought to you by Google TV. But aside from that, it also has a Game Accelerator feature that pushes its refresh rate to 240Hz with a variable refresh rate or VRR, plus it's compatible with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, ensuring that you get the smoothest possible gameplay on your TV.
The TCL QM851G isn't exactly the most affordable TV available on the market today, but it gives you a lot of bang for your buck with its pricing. It starts at $1,499 for the 65-inch model, while the 75-inch option is priced at $1,299.99. Even if you go for the 85-inch model, you're just spending $1,997.99 — considerably more affordable than Sony's 65-inch Bravia 9 QLED. However, you will need to prepare your wallet if you want the outsized models. The 98-inch model costs $3,698.00, but if you want to go all out with the 115-inch screen, you need deep pockets to pay for its $20,000 price.
Balance price and performance with the Hisense U8 Mini-LED
The Hisense U8 Mini-LED TV is one of the best mid-range offerings available on the market right now. Even though it's not as premium as the two previous TVs, it still comes with several features that make it a worthy addition to your living room. For example, it has a maximum brightness of 1800 nits, making it the perfect TV for bright and airy rooms, allowing you to watch your shows and movies without needing to black out your room.
Aside from that, if you turn on Game Mode Pro and its VRR feature, the TV changes its refresh rate on the fly, going from as low as 48Hz up to a maximum of 144Hz. It also has AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for a smooth gaming experience, while Auto Low Latency Mode ensures that your character responds to your controls with near-zero input lag.
Despite all these features, the Hisense U8 Mini-LED TV is quite affordable while still giving you all these features. It has a 55-inch model that only costs $1,099.00. The 65-inch option will set you back by $1,499.00, while the 75-inch one is priced at $1,599. The largest screen option, which measures 85 inches, costs $2,799.99. Still, you should check the page yourself, as Hisense sometimes puts its models on sale, and you might find one at a heavily discounted price.
The Samsung DU7200 Crystal UHD is a great TV for budget conscious buyers
If you just want to watch TV and nothing else, the Samsung DU7200 Crystal UHD TV is one of the best options on the market for those on a budget. Despite being one of the best TV brands by customer satisfaction, this Samsung TV is quite affordable and will give you a large screen without breaking the bank. It also comes in a plethora of sizes, with Samsung offering it from 43 to 85 inches.
Since it's a basic model, it only features a 60Hz panel and has no local dimming to give you enhanced contrast. Nevertheless, you still get features like Motion Xcelerator for enhanced clarity, HDR10+, and AirPlay for streaming content from your iPhone. Aside from that, it also has smart features as it's powered by Samsung's Tizen OS, giving you access to streaming apps like Netflix, Apple TV, Prime Video, Disney+, and even Samsung's own TV Plus, which comes with a boatload of free channels.
As a budget model, the Samsung DU7200's largest model is even more affordable than the smallest Hisense U8 Mini-LED TV. The 85-inch model is priced at $1,097.99, while the 75-inch option will cost you $649.99. If you don't need that large of a screen, 65-inch models at priced at $469.99, while you'll save more than $100 if you pick the 50-inch screen. Lastly, those who just need a personal screen could settle for the 43-inch model, which was priced at $267.99 when added to the cart.
Small spaces still deserve a good TV with the Roku Select Series 1080p
If you only need a small display for your personal viewing pleasure and you don't have that much room to accommodate massive TVs that go above 40 inches, the Roku Select Series is the perfect TV for you. Note that you should at least select the 1080p model, because even though this is a relatively small screen, you'd still appreciate the extra pixels delivered by a Full HD screen.
Even though it's a cheap TV, it still has smart features with the Roku OS and connects to the internet with its relatively fast Wi-Fi. This means you can install your favorite streaming apps on it like YouTube and Netflix, among others. Aside from that, it still has great color accuracy even though it doesn't feature tech like quantum dot or local dimming.
The best thing about the Roku Select Series 1080p is its price: The 40-inch model just costs $229.99, and if you need something even smaller, you could get it in the 32-inch screen size at just $149.99. Roku also offers the Select Series from 43 inches and up, but if you're already spending that much money, we recommend that you go for the Samsung DU7200 instead, which gives you a few more extra features.