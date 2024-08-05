Mini LED Vs. OLED TVs: Which TV Offers Better Image Quality?

If you're in the market for a new TV, you've probably noticed how many different kinds there are. High end TVs tend to come with OLED or LED technology powering the display, and near the high end of the LED market sits Mini-LED. You might be between OLED and Mini-LED. Would you even notice a difference, or could your choice lead to an inferior viewing experience? We'll unpack these two trendy TV technologies to figure out which one has the best image quality.

Your TV's display consists of a bunch of tiny lights called pixels that change color. Those tiny dots of color make a full picture. What differentiates OLED and Mini-LED is the way they illuminate pixels. While OLED pixels are self-illuminating and each can be operated individually, Mini-LED pixels have backlights aligned in up to thousands of different lighting zones that operate them in batches. Though it may seem inconsequential, the implications of this distinction are massive when it comes to what you see.

So, which of these display technologies belongs in your living room? We'll compare how they stack up in categories ranging from contrast and color to brightness. A television is a big investment, so of course we'll also see how they compare in price. Let's dive in to examine each display technology in more depth, so you can confidently choose what's right for you.