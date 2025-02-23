5 Of The Cheapest Hisense TVs You Can Buy In 2025
When it comes time to shop for a new TV, there's so much choice that it's easy to get bogged down or not even know where to start. If you're shopping for a budget-priced TV, you're likely to stumble upon the Hisense brand. While not as well known as the big players like Samsung and LG, Hisense is making a name for itself in the budget TV market by offering an impressive range of features at an affordable price. This affordability has made the brand very attractive to consumers who are looking to buy a decent, reliable TV without spending a small fortune. In fact, Hisense has become so popular that it ranked number two globally in TV shipments for 2024.
As with any brand, there are good and bad things about Hisense TVs. Depending on how much you want to spend, you can get a Hisense TV with features like 4K resolution, QLED quantum dot technology, and full-array local dimming or a bare-bones 720p model with basic smart TV capabilities. However, given its focus on affordability, you're most likely to consider Hisense when you're looking for a smart TV with a range of features but don't want to pay a premium price. If that sounds like you, you'll be happy to know that Hisense offers several TVs that fit that description at some of the lowest prices on the market.
Hisense 32-inch Class A4 Series HD 720p Smart Roku TV
The Hisense 32-inch Class A4 Series HD 720p Smart Roku TV was designed with streaming in mind. It'll set you back $119.99; in return, you get a TV with built-in Roku streaming, making it easy to find and watch all of your favorite content, including over 4,000 channels and 500,000 movies and TV shows, something that both cord-cutters and those who only subscribe to a handful of streaming services will appreciate. The TV's interface features the most popular apps, and you can also access free, live, and trending TV from it. When Hisense adds new features, your TV updates automatically.
The TV has a slim bezel design, maximizing its screen real estate, and is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. Its full-array backlit 720p LED screen, while nothing to write home about, is enough to provide decent picture quality for casual viewing. You also get DTS TruSurround with this TV, resulting in clear audio that most will find plenty for everyday use in small spaces. However, you may want to invest in a soundbar to complement your Smart TV setup if you plan to use it in a bigger space.
Other features include a fast and easy Universal Search to help you quickly find what you're looking for, Auto Low Latency Game Mode to improve the gaming experience, Motion Rate 120 for fast-paced sports, movies, and gaming without lag, and a simple, easy-to-use remote with one-touch access to popular streaming channels.
Hisense 32-inch Class A4 Series FHD 1080p Smart Google TV
If you're in the market for an inexpensive TV with better-than-average features, for just $121.00, you can get the Hisense 32-inch Class A4 Series FHD 1080p Smart Google TV on Amazon. This Google Smart TV allows you to access movies, shows, live TV, and subscriptions all in the same place. It comes with a voice remote for using Google Assistant, making it easy to search for the content you want. If you're not sure what you want to watch, you can check out the TV's curated recommendations or use the Google-powered search to find content across over 10,000 apps. Hundreds of free channels are also available. The TV uses DTS Virtual: X to deliver audio with good clarity and virtual surround sound effects.
With this TV, you get a 1080p high-definition LCD screen along with a full array LED backlight. Its faithful color reproduction is designed to ensure the colors you see on the screen are displayed as accurately as possible. Hisense uses its noise reduction technology in this TV to process the input signal and reduce visual distortion to help produce an image that's clearer and more refined.
Hisense 43-inch Class A7 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
Many of us spend a lot of time within the Amazon ecosystem, whether that's streaming content from Prime Video or using an Alexa-enabled device like the Amazon Echo Dot to control our smart home devices. If you're comfortable with Amazon devices, you may want to consider the Hisense 43-inch Class A7 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, which typically costs $258.50 on Amazon but is often available at an even cheaper price. The 4K LCD TV features a smart display and uses Wide Color Gamut technology with advanced phosphors to intensify every color on the screen.
Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio technology are also integrated into this model. Dolby Vision allows the TV to use dynamic metadata to automatically adjust brightness, contrast, and color on a scene-by-scene basis, while Dolby Atmos audio technology provides spatial audio for a more immersive audio experience. It also features a 4K AI upscaler to improve lower-resolution content like classic movies and optimize it for streaming in 4K, plus an AI Sports Mode to enhance live sports.
For gamers, the TV has a Game Mode with 4K 60Hz refresh rates and Auto Low Latency Mode. As you'd expect with a Fire TV, all of your apps are accessible from the home screen, making it easy to find TV shows, movies, live TV, and other content. You can create up to six personalized profiles with watchlists and recommendations, and it can act as a smart home hub, so you can control your devices, view camera feeds, and more from the TV screen.
Hisense 43-inch Class A6 Series 4K UHD Smart Google TV
At $229.99 on Amazon, the Hisense 43-inch Class A6 Series 4K UHD Smart Google TV is an affordable option if you're looking for a TV with 4K resolution and some decent bells and whistles for your money. The TV features Dolby Vision and HDR10, so you can view 99% of HDR content with no problem. The TV uses DTS Virtual: X audio technology for a fuller sound that simulates surround sound.
The TV's Sports Mode allows the TV to adjust automatically based on what's happening on the screen. Its Game Mode brings together a 60Hz panel, variable refresh rate, and auto low latency mode that's capable of handling next-generation consoles. Searching for content is easy using the Google Assistant button on the remote, and it comes with Chromecast built-in, so you can instantly cast content from your phone, tablet, or laptop to the TV.
As a Google TV, you can access your apps and subscriptions from the home screen, all organized just for you, making it easy to find the movies, TV series, and live TV programs you want to watch. The TV has Bluetooth connectivity, so you can connect soundbars, headphones, or stereo components to it. You can use the voice remote to do everything from adjusting the volume to searching for your favorite shows.
Hisense 55-inch Class A7 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
Another option for the Amazon crowd and the most expensive TV on our list is the Hisense 55-inch Class A7 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, which retails for $349.99 but can often be found on Amazon at a discount. It features Wide Color Gamut technology with advanced phosphors for improved color accuracy, along with Dolby Vision for better contrast and Dolby Atmos for spatial audio. Gamers can take advantage of the TV's Game Mode, which combines a 60Hz panel and Auto Low Latency Mode, making it more than capable of handling next-generation gaming consoles.
All of your apps and subscriptions are organized on the TV's home screen, so you can quickly access the content you want without spending a lot of time searching for it. If you don't see what you're looking for, you can use voice commands with the Alexa-enabled remote to search for content. Live TV with integrated channels and apps is available as well. The TV can also be used as a smart home hub for controlling devices like thermostats and lights.
Besides these features, the TV has a 4K AI upscaler that improves lower-resolution content to near-4K quality and an AI sports mode that automatically adjusts picture and sound settings for an improved viewing experience. You can add up to six personalized profiles, so each member of your household can have watchlists and recommendations tailored to their preferences.