5 Of The Cheapest Hisense TVs You Can Buy In 2025

When it comes time to shop for a new TV, there's so much choice that it's easy to get bogged down or not even know where to start. If you're shopping for a budget-priced TV, you're likely to stumble upon the Hisense brand. While not as well known as the big players like Samsung and LG, Hisense is making a name for itself in the budget TV market by offering an impressive range of features at an affordable price. This affordability has made the brand very attractive to consumers who are looking to buy a decent, reliable TV without spending a small fortune. In fact, Hisense has become so popular that it ranked number two globally in TV shipments for 2024.

As with any brand, there are good and bad things about Hisense TVs. Depending on how much you want to spend, you can get a Hisense TV with features like 4K resolution, QLED quantum dot technology, and full-array local dimming or a bare-bones 720p model with basic smart TV capabilities. However, given its focus on affordability, you're most likely to consider Hisense when you're looking for a smart TV with a range of features but don't want to pay a premium price. If that sounds like you, you'll be happy to know that Hisense offers several TVs that fit that description at some of the lowest prices on the market.