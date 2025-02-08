Amazon Echo Guide: Which Device Is Right For You?

The Echo is one of Amazon's most iconic items. This smart speaker comes built-in with the company's Alexa assistant, providing similar assistance to modern artificial intelligence programs — even before the big AI boom of recent years. It is also far more capable than it might at first appear. Indeed, there are likely many things you never knew your Amazon Echo device could do, even if you happen to already own one. If you don't have one right now, though, you may have some difficulty deciding which version is the best for you.

There are multiple different iterations of the Echo, with some of them reaching beyond the smart speaker style to provide full visual displays. There are also some additional accessories with the "Echo" name in them, but they lack the ability to use Alexa on their own. Perhaps the greatest appeal of these devices is how they can seamlessly transform your average home into a smart one. Even so, depending on the model you have, responding to your questions is far from the only thing your Echo can do. Let's dive in and discover which Amazon Echo device is most suitable for you.