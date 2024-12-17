Major Smart Speaker Brands Ranked Worst To Best (According To Consumer Reports)

Smart speakers often act as the centerpiece of a smart home setup since you can use voice commands to control almost any piece of smart home tech. They also have a variety of other uses, such as playing music, answering questions, and they even replace old-school alarm clocks. There are plenty of other uses for smart home speakers that you may not have even thought of yet. In short, these little devices work perfectly as a normal speaker and have the expanded capability to do other things too.

As such, companies have already begun the arms race to get their speakers into your home. Google, Amazon, and Apple are the big players since their speakers use each brand's proprietary smart assistants to answer your questions and perform tasks. In fact, choosing a smart speaker is often the first choice consumers run into when starting a smart home since all other smart home tech will need to be compatible with the speaker. Other brands have also released speakers that use the aforementioned tech brands' ecosystem so there are more choices than ever before.

Consumer Reports ranks smart speakers to help consumers figure out which speaker is best for them. We've taken that data and narrowed it down by brand to give you an idea of who makes the best smart speakers. Below is a list ranked worst to first that should give you an idea of which brands make the best smart speakers. We should note, however, that Consumer Reports doesn't have every available smart speaker that money can buy, so this list is based solely on what Consumer Reports has covered.

