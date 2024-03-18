Everything You Need To Know To Get Started With Amazon's Echo Hub

Our homes are getting smarter in a big way. Thanks to inexpensive smart devices like light bulbs, plugs, and even watering systems for your plants, it's more affordable than ever to monitor and control your home life wirelessly. But when all those devices start piling up, convenience can turn into chaos without the right control center. That's where Amazon's new Echo Hub comes in to save the day.

As "Amazon's first smart home control panel," this wall-mountable tablet is compatible with a vast array of smart devices so you can centralize all your settings in one place. Owners of smart security cameras, like the Ring Spotlight Cam Pro, will also find great utility in the Echo Hub's bright, 8-inch screen to watch the feed from afar.

But even if you only have a few smart devices installed in your home, it's still worth buying simply for the convenience of consolidation. Better yet, setup and syncing are a breeze as long as you follow this guide to getting started.