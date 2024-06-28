Here's Why Amazon Discontinued The Echo Spot

Since the Amazon Echo was introduced with Alexa in 2014, there have been many creative products in the company's smart home ecosystem. While the Echo Pop's stylish design and Echo Show 5's improved experience have attracted many fans, one less-known device is the Echo Spot—an Alexa-enabled smart alarm clock discontinued by Amazon in 2019.

Capable of reading the news, reading audiobooks, and displaying the weather forecast, there was plenty that the Echo Spot had to offer. The Spot was received well by critics, with its stylish, customizable design being its main selling point. However, during its lifespan, the Spot received several customers complaints surrounding a common issue, casting a shadow over the reputation and reliability of the Echo Spot.

The Echo Spot had a starting price of $129.99 when it was released in 2017 before being discontinued two years later. Though long has passed since the Echo Spot was taken off the market, you can still find refurbished models on second-hand websites like eBay and Facebook Marketplace. Let's explore why the Echo Spot was taken off the shelves and whether it was initially worth the hype.