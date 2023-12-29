Amazon Echo Frames (3rd Gen) Review: Looking For The Right Fit

Once connected, Echo Frames can operate just as any ordinary Bluetooth headphones or earbuds but add the functionality of Alexa and its connection to any automated devices you have in your home or office. For example, if you have smart lighting, Ring security, or a thermostat integrated with Alexa, you can make commands and check the status anywhere you are wearing Echo Frames and have a connection to the internet. Furthermore, if you want to play music, simply ask Alexa to do so and it will play in your ears just as it would do at home using your Echo device. Some controls using voice can be accessed with Echo Frames, although the list of apps connected to Alexa is limited. Sometimes, the buttons were required. For example, when listening to YouTube music, the buttons were necessary for volume control or skipping tracks. Voice control is integrated using the Amazon Music app.

Functionally, the Alexa voice control features are convenient. Should you want to know, for example, the capital of The Gambia, say "Alexa," wait for the tone and ask away. If you are in your living room and are cold, ask Alexa to raise the temperature a degree or two. However, if you do not already use Alexa for home automation products, you may find less functionality with the Echo Frames. Alexa is a handy tool but may not be as useful to everyone, potentially limiting who would benefit from these glasses. It does integrate with products other than those created by Amazon, so you might need to check on what you already use or buy new products that list Alexa integration as a feature.

When you are not wearing the Echo Frames, a handy stand is supplied for holding them. This is also the charger, handling charging duties wirelessly. This is ideal for those who wear prescription glasses and can simply keep this on their nightstand to wake up with fully charged Echo Frames every day. However, should a long day at work keep you away for too long, no other charging options exist.