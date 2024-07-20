How To Set Up Your Amazon Echo Dot: A Step-By-Step Guide

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're looking for a smart speaker with economy in mind, look no further than the Amazon Echo Dot. While it may not seem like much compared to its feature-filled big cousin, the Amazon Echo, you might be surprised to learn just how versatile the Dot truly is. This handy little smart speaker can perform a variety of tasks, such as streaming your favorite music, podcasts, and audiobooks, reminding you of upcoming tasks, and sending messages or calling family and friends. It's capabilities don't stop there, however, as the Echo Dot can handle more advanced functions such as controlling other compatible smart home devices and extending your Wi-Fi coverage if using an eero Mesh system. To top it off, the most recent Dot generation only costs $49.99, far below the Echo's heftier $99.99 price tag.

These and plenty of other features make the Echo Dot a great pick for those entering the vast world of smart speakers for the first time. Before you can make the most out of your new little device, you'll have to set it up first. Thankfully, the process is relatively simple, requiring only your Echo Dot and mobile device. Follow this simple step-by-step guide and you'll be on the road to unlock new possibilities with your Echo Dot.