How To Set Up Your Amazon Echo Dot: A Step-By-Step Guide
If you're looking for a smart speaker with economy in mind, look no further than the Amazon Echo Dot. While it may not seem like much compared to its feature-filled big cousin, the Amazon Echo, you might be surprised to learn just how versatile the Dot truly is. This handy little smart speaker can perform a variety of tasks, such as streaming your favorite music, podcasts, and audiobooks, reminding you of upcoming tasks, and sending messages or calling family and friends. It's capabilities don't stop there, however, as the Echo Dot can handle more advanced functions such as controlling other compatible smart home devices and extending your Wi-Fi coverage if using an eero Mesh system. To top it off, the most recent Dot generation only costs $49.99, far below the Echo's heftier $99.99 price tag.
These and plenty of other features make the Echo Dot a great pick for those entering the vast world of smart speakers for the first time. Before you can make the most out of your new little device, you'll have to set it up first. Thankfully, the process is relatively simple, requiring only your Echo Dot and mobile device. Follow this simple step-by-step guide and you'll be on the road to unlock new possibilities with your Echo Dot.
How to setup your Amazon Echo Dot
Let's say you've gotten an Echo Dot for yourself and are excited to explore its many functions. Getting set up is an easy endeavor that isn't too different from attaching a Bluetooth device to your phone or laptop, although a few extra steps will be involved to personalize your Echo Dot. Before getting started, make sure you have the latest version of the Alexa app downloaded on the phone or mobile device you intend to connect to your Echo Dot. Additionally. it's a good idea to place your Dot in an area with strong Wi-Fi connection.
Now it's time to get started:
- Plug in your Echo Dot.
- Open the Alexa app on your phone or other mobile device.
- Open the More menu.
- Select the Plus icon and choose Add Device.
- Choose Amazon Echo.
- From here, you can choose your specific Echo device, in this case the Echo Dot.
- Further in-app instructions pertaining to voice ID, Wi-Fi network, contacts, and more will be presented pertaining to your specific device. Follow the prompts until setup is complete.
As you set up your Echo Dot, the light ring towards the bottom of the device will be orange. You'll know it's done and ready to use once the light changes from orange to blue. Once that happens, you're ready to go.