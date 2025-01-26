Who Makes Hisense TVs And Where Are They Built?

Hisense operates its R&D headquarters in its Illinois-based branch. Additionally, Hisense has 30 R&D bases and 64 overseas offices around the globe, including North America, parts of Africa, the Middle East, and Europe to cater to market specific needs. Hisense follows a similar strategy for its manufacturing plants with bases in China, Mexico, Slovenia, and South Africa.

The manufacturing base in China's Qingdao is a key component in the global supply chain, where the brand produces TVs for local consumption as well as for the Asian market. The South African manufacturing plant was Hisense's first outside-China production facility that focused on catering to the African market initially. Since stepping foot in South Africa, the company has been increasing its overall production capacity of TVs and household appliances. Hisense now has an annual production capacity of 10 million TV units from its South African production centers alone, helping the brand cater not only to Africa but also Britain.

Hisense acquired the Japanese TV maker Sharp's brand name and manufacturing facilities in 2015 to cater to the American market. The production facility acquired in the process in Rosarito, Mexico, is a vital piece in Hisense's rapid expansion.

The Slovenian manufacturing plant in Velenje is central to Hisense's European supply chain, with a production capacity of over 2.5 million TV sets a year.