The price of everything, from eggs to gas, seems to be going up these days. One would assume the same would hold true for televisions, but the opposite is happening. Television sets remain a consistently affordable appliance that people don't have to spend an arm and a leg to get. Of course, some ludicrously expensive models boast a bevy of features, but if you merely want a TV to stream Netflix on, you can find one for a couple of hundred dollars most of the time.

The exact price point varies widely based on size and the kind of display it has, whether it's LED, LCD, OLED, or QLED. It always helps to consider your needs and to look up reviews to find the best budget-friendly TVs that cost less than $500. As you browse through a pantheon of options, you may see some models that cost significantly less than the rest. You may even want to get a used TV to save even more, and as you look at the price, you may be reminded of the old adage, "You get what you pay for."

There's no point in buying a TV you'll be unhappy with just to save a little money. It's worth remembering the pros and cons of buying a cheap TV so that you can make an informed decision and get the best television possible for your household.

