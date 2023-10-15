How To Get Free TV Channels On Your Samsung TV Without An Antenna

Over the last several years, what it means to be a "cord cutter" without cable or satellite television service has changed radically. Contracts for key content expired, resulting in various new streaming services launching that wanted to grab at your wallet, and a bunch of cable TV replacement streaming services have launched, as well. If you're the kind of person who wants to try to keep up with as many new shows as possible, it's probably going to cost you more than it did a few years ago.

However, if you're not picky and you're not looking for the latest and greatest, the free options have greatly expanded, as well. Multiple major players have launched their own free ad-supported streaming television (or FAST for short) services, which carry both cable/satellite/broadcast-style linear channels as well as on-demand programming.

Though initially, these services didn't necessarily have much in the way of mainstream programming, the model proving itself and established content owners supporting it have led to a much more interesting landscape with huge amounts of modern and classic TV and movies available for free to anyone with an internet connection. In other words, these are the cheapest ways to watch live" TV without a cable subscription or an over-the-air antenna.

Most of the key FAST services/apps are available on Samsung smart TVs running the manufacturer's Tizen OS. With the caveat that some of these apps have some degree of overlapping channels, particularly from content owners that don't have their own FAST service, let's go over what your options are and how to set them up.