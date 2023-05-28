5 Of The Cheapest Ways To Watch Live TV Without A Cable Subscription

As nice as it is to have access to various on-demand streaming apps and their enormous catalogs of content, you don't always want to have to choose what you watch. That's one of the appeals of live TV – you can just pick a channel and see what the airwaves throw at you.

That said, as more people cut the cord, cable subscriptions are starting to become obsolete, not to mention potentially expensive depending on where you live. Of course, one of the reasons for that is that you don't actually need a cable subscription anymore if you want to watch live TV. As long as you have an internet connection, there are plenty of ways you can get your live TV fix, many substantially cheaper, not to mention more convenient, than getting a cable box hooked up. With that in mind, the only thing you still need to think about is how much content you want versus how much you're willing to pay.