The Best Streaming Services That Offer Local Channels (And How Much They Cost)
If you're shopping around for quality TV streaming services that feature the best of your favorite local channels, the good news is that there are plenty of options available so you can get all of the content you want while paying much less than you would for either cable or satellite. What's more, these streaming services range from totally free to enjoy, to pricier highly customizable apps that allow subscribers to pair their essential local channels with a DVR feature, the ability to watch across multiple screens at the same time, and movies and shows that you would genuinely want to see without overpaying for content that you don't care about. With more entertainment than you could watch in your entire lifetime at your fingertips and eight impressive picks to mix and match for the ultimate TV service for your viewing needs, here are the best streaming services to enjoy your local channels.
Sling TV
Cord-cutters looking for a highly-customizable viewing experience alongside their favorite local channels should consider a subscription to Sling TV. Although local channels aren't available digitally alongside paid channels like Cartoon Network and TBS, Sling TV is currently running a promotion that includes a free HD antenna valued at $44.99 so new subscribers will be able to pick up and enjoy their local CBS, PBS, ABC, and other over-the-air channels.
A subscription to Sling TV starts at $40 a month. The basic package allows Sling TV to be set up on up to three smart TVs at once, and subscribers can cancel at any time. Sling TV offers multiple packages to help viewers buy the channels they want to watch without wasting money on programming they don't care about. The comprehensive Orange and Blue TV streaming packages are $40 a month and include a selection of different channels, and viewers can bundle both for a cost-effective $55 per month.
In addition, Sling TV features a sizable range of add-ons, such as 11 bonus channels in the Comedy Extra bundle for $6 a month, 14 additional channels with the Sports Extra collection for $11 each month, and nine informational channels in Sling's News Extra add-on for $6 per month.
Hulu + Live TV
Digital TV streamers searching for a comprehensive service should consider the Hulu + Live TV bundle. For $69.99, subscribers will not only have access to their local networks, such as ABC, FOX, and Telemundo, but will also receive Disney+, ESPN+, unrestricted DVR storage space, and over 85 live TV channels with plenty of favorites like the Food Network, Animal Planet, and HGTV.
The core Hulu + Live TV package is a cost-effective streaming package because of its bundled ad-supported apps, streaming regional sporting events, and all without those annoying device rental fees. Subscribers also have a few add-ons to expand their viewing experience. These include the ability to watch on unlimited TVs and mobile devices at once for $9.99 a month, the Español add-on that includes Spanish versions of eight popular channels such as CNN, The Weather Channel, and FOX Sports for only $4.99 per month, as well as Cinemax for hundreds of blockbuster movies for $9.99 each month.
fuboTV
If you're looking for a live TV service that is easily tailored to your preferences and carries your local channels, fuboTV is well-worth a look. Although the exact lineup will depend on your area, fuboTV subscribers should expect to see a combination of ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, CW, Telemundo, Univision, and/or UniMas included with its lineup of live TV channels.
fuboTV is available for as low as $74.99 per month for its expansive Pro bundle of 150 channels, including favorites such as FX, MTV, and Discovery, as well as up to 1,000 hours of DVR storage, and the ability to watch on up to 10 displays at once. Technically the most affordable fuboTV bundle is their Latino option, which features 48 Spanish language television for 32.99 a month, but dedicated TV viewers may want to go bigger with fuboTV's Elite or Premier plans, which offer 211 and 220 channels for $84.99 and $94.99, respectively. In addition, fuboTV offers a variety of specialty add-ons, such as a large collection of movies via MGM+ for $5.99 per month, Sports Lite for access to eight additional dedicated sports networks for $9.99 each month, and RAI Italia for Italian movies, sporting events, and entertainment for $8.99 a month.
DirecTV Stream
No matter which package you pick, all DirecTV Stream subscribers will be able to watch a selection of local channels based on their area such as ABC, FOX, PBS, Telemundo, and NBC. Anyone considering DirecTV Stream for its combination of on-demand streaming TV and movies, and local channels should visit its official website and enter their ZIP Code to learn which local channels are available in the neighborhood.
There are four tiers of DirecTV Stream; Entertainment and its collection of over 75 channels and unlimited DVR storage for $74.99 each month, the batch of over 105 channels and regional sports networks of Choice for $99.99 a month, Ultimate's selection of over 140 channels and STARZ ENCORE at $109.99 per month, and the over 150 channels and access to STARZ, HBO Max, SHOWTIME, and Cinemax that comes with DirecTV Stream's Premier package.
Movie fans should be aware of the optional premium channels that they can bundle with DirecTV Stream, including HBO Max, Showtime, and Epix for $14.99, $11.00, and $6.00 a month, respectively.
Tubi TV
Completely free and home to a wide selection of completely free TV channels, on-demand movies, and shows, Tubi also features an assortment of local news channels. Unfortunately, Tubi's local channels may not exactly match your location, as the streaming app has collected regional networks all over the United States, such as FOX 32 Chicago, ABC 15 Arizona, and WVTM Alabama. If you live in one of the many regions covered by Tubi, it is a convenient option for keeping up to date with local news.
Because there are no paid versions of Tubi, viewers should expect to sit through a few ads when starting a movie, as well as periodic ad breaks throughout. Tubi also features a dedicated kid's mode, a substantial amount of movies across all genres, and an expanding range of Tubi Original films, such as "Shark Side of the Moon," "Swim," and "Scariest Monsters in America" with more added regularly.
YouTube TV
Although the brand is widely known for its endless video clips, live streaming, and movie rentals, YouTube TV is a solid pick as an app that combines live TV and your favorite local channels. For $72.99, YouTube TV subscribers can stream a selection of local TV networks, such as CBS, FOX, PBS, and Telemundo, and it's easy to check which channels are available in your area by entering your ZIP Code. In addition to local channels, YouTube TV offers over 100 popular live channels including the Hallmark Channel, HSN, and Fox Business, unlimited DVR recording time, and the ability to watch on up to three displays at once.
On top of the core package, YouTube TV features an assortment of optional add-ons, like 4K plus to watch certain shows and movies in 4K and the ability to see DVR recorded content offline for $9.99 a month, STARZ, HBO Max, and Showtime with Entertainment Plus for $29.99 per month, and the ability to add individual networks like Shudder, IFC Films Unlimited, and NBA League Pass for as little as $1.99 a month.
Peacock TV
Cord-cutters who need their local NBC network may want to invest in a subscription to Peacock TV. Members of Peacock's Plus tier are able to watch a live stream of their local NBC channel, enjoy over 80,000 hours of ad-free movies and TV, and watch certain shows offline for $9.99 a month. Although Peacock TV offers a more affordable Premium plan for $4.99 a month, it does not include access to your local NBC affiliate channel.
Peacock TV is available on a diverse assortment of platforms, and some of its prominent features include access to live NFL, WWE, and MLB events, a large collection of family-friendly entertainment, a few live channels such as NBC Sports, Classic TV Crime, Sky News, and a growing lineup of original content like "Bel-Air," "Vampire Academy," and "The Real Housewives of Miami." Note that anyone can create a free Peacock TV account to see what is available on the streaming platform and watch a particularly limited selection of content.
Paramount+
Anyone with a Paramount+ Premium tier subscription will have access to their local CBS channel for live sports such as hockey, golf, and the UEFA Champions League, as well as a 24/7 live feed of your local CBS network for $9.99 a month. Although Premium Paramount+ members can watch on-demand movies and TV programming ad-free, their local live CBS channel will feature commercial breaks. Paramount+ subscribers are able to watch a live feed of NFL games and other sporting events for $4.99 each month, but they do not have access to their local CBS channel.
Paramount+ offers well over 1,000 movies from the Paramount catalog, as well as a sizable backlog of TV shows from Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, BET, CBS, MTV, and the Smithsonian Channel. Both the Essential and Premium tiers of Paramount+ are upgradable to include Showtime for $11.99 a month for the East and West live broadcasts, and a large collection of exclusive shows and movies, all commercial-free.