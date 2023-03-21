The Best Streaming Services That Offer Local Channels (And How Much They Cost)

Cord-cutters looking for a highly-customizable viewing experience alongside their favorite local channels should consider a subscription to Sling TV. Although local channels aren't available digitally alongside paid channels like Cartoon Network and TBS, Sling TV is currently running a promotion that includes a free HD antenna valued at $44.99 so new subscribers will be able to pick up and enjoy their local CBS, PBS, ABC, and other over-the-air channels.

A subscription to Sling TV starts at $40 a month. The basic package allows Sling TV to be set up on up to three smart TVs at once, and subscribers can cancel at any time. Sling TV offers multiple packages to help viewers buy the channels they want to watch without wasting money on programming they don't care about. The comprehensive Orange and Blue TV streaming packages are $40 a month and include a selection of different channels, and viewers can bundle both for a cost-effective $55 per month.

In addition, Sling TV features a sizable range of add-ons, such as 11 bonus channels in the Comedy Extra bundle for $6 a month, 14 additional channels with the Sports Extra collection for $11 each month, and nine informational channels in Sling's News Extra add-on for $6 per month.