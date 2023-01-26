How To Search All Your Streaming Services At The Same Time

Everyone's favorite search engine should be your first stop. Google has one of the deepest subsets of information known to man. It's called Knowledge Graph, a feature of the search engine that can display contextual information on nearly anything you search, giving you the raw information you need on nearly any query without requiring you to click through dozens of search results.

This works especially well for movies and shows, as Google now shows you which platforms have the goods you're looking for. To do this, simply type the name of the movie you're after into the search bar, and off you go.

On the desktop, the right pane will show you where, exactly, you can watch the movie or show. You can also see this information on mobile searches, just beneath the area that shows trailers and stills from the movie. Just make sure you click the arrow button to expand the pane to show the full list.

In addition to running down the full list of apps you can find it in, Google also shows you whether any of the listed services include it as part of the subscription package. If it doesn't, it'll show you the lowest price to watch, which is usually a rental that can cost anywhere from $2 to $5, depending on the movie and resolution quality you're after.