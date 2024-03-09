5 Top-Rated Soundbars To Complement Your New Smart TV Set-Up

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Televisions have come a long way over the years, offering crystal-clear picture quality that provides an almost movie-theater-like feel at home. But even the best TVs often fall short when it comes to delivering audio clarity and depth. This is in part because modern TVs have ultra-thin designs that leave no room for larger, higher-quality speakers. In an ideal scenario, you'd purchase a top-rated home theater system for the most immersive audio experience. But surround sound systems are expensive, and the space requirements make them less practical for many. That's why soundbars can be the perfect alternative for budget and space-conscious consumers.

Thanks to its compact design, a soundbar can be placed on your TV stand. Because it features a number of speakers that face outward, it can drastically improve your TV's audio. Also, since soundbars are available across price ranges, you're more likely to find one that fits your needs without having to splurge.

That said, given the varied models available on the market, it can be hard to pick the right one for you from the best major soundbar brands. To make things easier, SlashGear has put together a list of five top-rated soundbars selected based on user reviews on online marketplaces. You'll find a more detailed methodology that explains how we went about selecting these products toward the end of this list.