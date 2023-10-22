10 Of The Best Soundbar And Subwoofer Combos, Ranked By Price
The aesthetics of televisions have progressed by leaps and bounds over the last couple of decades, and modern TVs are little more than expansive screens, confined within the thinnest of bezels and mounted on a slimline housing. With that said, home cinema usually involves the eyes and ears in equal measure, and you should expect impressive sound quality to match your high-definition display.
While much has been achieved by brands such as Sonos and Bose to reduce the size of powerful speakers, their mechanics generally demand larger dimensions in order to produce detailed sound over a broad frequency spectrum. This is where a soundbar and subwoofer come into play, as the addition of multiple external drivers and a dedicated bass unit significantly improve the listening experience without affecting the TV's compact appearance. They are easy to install, usually by simply linking a few cables and/or connecting via Bluetooth, and some mid-to-high-end models even offer advanced sound-shaping technologies, like Dolby Atmos or DTS:X, to deliver a truly immersive listening experience.
You could indeed spend more on your soundbar and subwoofer than on a mid-range television, but even one of the cheaper models will still greatly embellish the built-in speakers of your flatscreen TV. There is a soundbar and subwoofer combo to suit every budget and requirement — the following are our picks of the best options currently available, ranked by price.
10. TCL Alto 6+
Even those shopping on a budget can achieve pleasing results from a soundbar and subwoofer combo, as proven by the TCL Alto 6+ ($99.99 at Best Buy). Here, we review the 2.1 option (incidentally, the ".1" designation refers to an additional subwoofer), which can be yours for a crisp Benjamin with change.
While the Alto 6+ soundbar may not look inspiring, it doesn't come across as cheap and certainly belies a unit at this price point. It has nicely rounded ends that differ from the usual oblong standard and a gently contoured reverse with recessed inputs. Function LEDs are hidden behind its cloth grille, and controls are on the top side to not distract the eye when viewed from the front.
The TCL Alto 6+ has a surprising number of valuable features for a sub-$100 soundbar and subwoofer combo. These include Roku TV compatibility for easy setup and control of your system, Dolby Audio for better clarity, a selection of sound modes for movies, music, and TV, and the all-important Bluetooth connectivity. Even the subwoofer is wireless, so neither unit clutters your living space with cables, and the soundbar can be wall-mounted with its included brackets, so no stand is required. The TCL Alto 6+ offers exceptional value as a low-latency soundbar and subwoofer combo. While you cannot expect premium features on a unit in this price range, it exceeds most expectations.
9. Yamaha SR-C30A
It may not be the last word in quality across its extensive range of consumer electronics, but Yamaha usually sits squarely in the middle where performance and value collide. With the SR-C30A ($230 on Amazon), the Japanese firm has presented us with a fabric-clad ugly duckling that looks like an overgrown Twinkie, spray-painted black. But if you venture beyond appearances and look at its features, you might be pleasantly surprised.
For starters, the SR-C30A is compact and unimposing. It is 30% narrower than the average Yamaha soundbar, and even the slim subwoofer can be laid on its side to slide under a TV stand or cabinet. Both units have Bluetooth connectivity as an option, so they draw even less attention to themselves, and the soundbar can be mounted via its two simple keyhole slots to the rear. Yamaha presents us with four sound modes to choose from: 3D Movie, Gaming, Standard, and Stereo. In the absence of surround sound, it offers Clear Voice tech, which provides crisp, clear dialogue, and Adaptive Low Volume, which boosts clarity at lower SPLs.
While the SR-C30A doesn't have many bells and whistles, it is excellent at what it does. Setup is easy via the companion app, which also gives you access to its settings and controls its functions. It also boasts HDMI, optical, and auxiliary connections, should Bluetooth be unavailable. You'll be hard-pushed to find a better option under $250, especially if you use your soundbar and subwoofer primarily for gaming and movies.
8. Denon DHT-S517
Denon may be one of the lesser-known Japanese electronics brands, but it has been selling its wares for over 110 years and continues to be highly respected among audiophiles and home cinema enthusiasts worldwide. The company is known for its pursuit of quality and sonic integrity, so to be able to buy a Denon soundbar and subwoofer combo for under $300 may be surprising to some. For that soundbar to have Dolby Atmos might raise even more eyebrows.
The Denon DHT-S517 ($299 on Amazon) is wide at just over a meter, but it is low in height and not very deep (although deep enough to house a pair of up-firing speakers). Setup is easy, with plug-and-play functionality and a comprehensive remote that controls all the essential features without having to scroll through menus or load a companion app. While smart features are lacking, this is one of the more affordable Dolby Atmos soundbar and subwoofer combos that provide three-dimensional sound for movies, music, and TV. Connection is via HDMI ARC if you want to benefit from Atmos, but the subwoofer can be paired via wireless Bluetooth, allowing you to place it anywhere within a reasonable distance from an outlet.
Sound modes are a little thin on the ground here, with just three to choose from, but for those who prefer as little interaction with their peripheral devices as possible, this may actually be a good thing. The Denon DHT-S517 is ideal for those seeking a Bluetooth soundbar and subwoofer combo with 3D sound on a shoestring.
7. Polk Audio MagniFi Mini AX
The Californian Polk company has consistently proved its mettle as a producer of high-end home audio solutions. Whether you're after a set of floor-standing speakers, a compact active bookshelf pair, or a complete home theater solution, Polk does it and does it well. This is undoubtedly a brand that thinks outside the box, and the Polk Audio MagniFi Mini AX ($499 on Amazon) approaches the soundbar and subwoofer combo from a completely fresh angle.
This diminutive combo is among the most visually unique soundbar and subwoofer sets available. The subwoofer is downward-firing, meaning the speaker faces the floor and uses Polk's BassAdjust technology to provide maximum resonance. Its slim, tapered profile is visually appealing, unlike the uninspiring boxy designs we are used to, and it has a wireless range of up to nine meters. Meanwhile, the soundbar offers multiple connectivity options, VoiceAdjust technology to optimize the clarity of dialogue, and fills the room with an impressive three-dimensional soundstage for such a small unit.
The MagniFi Mini AX offers some valuable features, including Dolby Atmos and DTS:X compatibility, so you can choose sound designs to suit your preferences. It connects to devices via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for music streaming and offers multiple sound modes, all operational via its quality remote. Those looking for a mid-range, quality unit with premium features should consider the Polk Audio MagniFi Mini AX, especially if they prefer a smaller soundbar/subwoofer solution.
6. Vizio M Series Elevate
As our choices become pricier, we start to see more focus on form as well as functionality, and the Vizio M Series Elevate ($598 on Amazon) is tastefully presented with more curves than hard edges. As a U.S. company founded a little over 20 years ago, Vizio has covered a lot of ground in its relatively short lifespan. It is currently one of the most respected soundbar and subwoofer manufacturers, thanks to excellent products like the M Series Elevate. This lauded soundbar/woofer combo is among the brand's mid-range offerings but is packed with features and includes two satellite speakers to enhance the user experience with 5.1.2 surround sound.
Besides its 13 speakers that deliver excellent sound reproduction, the M Series Elevate treats you to Dolby Atmos and DTS:X sound design, a wireless subwoofer, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, and voice command functionality. The soundbar integrates Vizio's Adaptive Height Speakers, which can be rotated to embellish the already impressive sound further.
Those looking for immersive sound without breaking the bank should consider the M Series Elevate from Vizio. While it may cost the same as many mid-size TVs, it completes the audio-visual experience with features you'd usually find on much more expensive soundbar/subwoofer systems and premium materials and build quality to match.
5. Sony HT-G700
Sony has been a dominant force in consumer electronics for decades. It should come as no surprise that its soundbar and subwoofer combos are among the most popular. However, they shouldn't win any awards for their aesthetics, which are characteristically monolithic and bland. An extensive range of soundbars is available from Sony, and you can spend anything from a few hundred to several thousand dollars. Here, we include its best midrange offering, the Sony HT-G700 ($600 at Best Buy).
This Bluetooth-compatible model has several sound presets to refine your audio and boost dialogue frequencies. It claims to offer up-to-7.1.2 surround sound in Dolby Atmos and DTS:X formats, but it is actually a 3.1-channel setup that uses signal processing to enhance its performance. It lacks clarity for audio streaming due to its booming bottom end, making the HT-G700 much better suited to movies and TV and not a competent all-rounder, as might be expected from a mid-range unit such as this.
Despite its shortcomings, the Sony HT-G700 is still a worthy addition to any home cinema setup, especially if you already own a Sony TV with which it is fully compatible. Its audio enhancement features are also impressive at replicating the sound of multi-speaker setups that are typical of more expensive combos.
4. LG S95QR
Here, we see a price escalation as mid-range soundbar/subwoofer combos leap to high-end options with premium features and cinema-quality sound, starting with the LG S95QR ($997 on Amazon). South Korea is notable for its consumer electronics, which, at the premium end, offer exceptional engineering that is the result of considerable expertise and extensive research and development.
As should be expected at this price point, the S95QR supports multiple audio formats and offers many connectivity options. It looks slick and understated, with a slightly trapezoid profile that houses upward-firing center channel speakers among a total of 17 speaker drivers, including the sleek subwoofer and twin satellite speakers that make up the combo. These create an impressive 9.1.5-channel 3D soundstage with 810 watts of power at your fingertips.
The LG S95QR would transform any home theater setup, providing excellent clarity, especially among the lower end of the frequency spectrum. Technophobes may find adjusting settings to be fiddly via the remote control, but this is nonetheless an accomplished premium model that has come down considerably in price since its release.
3. Klipsch Cinema 1200
Klipsch is a well-known brand among audiophiles, and the Cinema 1200 ($1,184 on Amazon) doesn't disappoint. Having received many accolades from various home theater reviewers and aggregation websites, it demands attention not only for its imposing dimensions but also for its impressive array of features and sonic capabilities. While most soundbars, like the original Model T Ford motorcar, come in any color as long as it's black, Klipsch breaks convention by adding a daring flash of silver to its forward-facing drivers.
The Cinema 1200 is named for its massive 1,200 watts of peak power that are dispensed via a soundbar (five speakers), subwoofer (single 12-inch speaker), and two satellite speakers (with two speakers each), making it a 5.1.4 system. Klipsch offers only the Dolby Atmos surround sound codec here, which is the preferred choice over DTS: X, although it uses a lower bit rate. Overall, the sound is awe-inspiring, but the bass may need taming to suit some preferences, and the unit lacks room correction functionality.
At 54 inches wide and with a large 12-inch woofer at the side, this is one hefty unit that is not ideal for smaller rooms or TV screens. It is a little niche compared to some of the midrange options better suited to tighter living spaces, and it is best when purchased as part of a dedicated home theater setup that demands a broader soundstage.
2. JBL Bar 1300X
Few brands offer a wide range of soundbars with such a price variance as JBL. Its product line starts at just over $100 for its entry-level option and ends at well over $1,000 for its high-end combos, including the flagship JBL Bar 1300X ($1,300 on Amazon). The brand is recognized for its extensive range of wireless speakers and headphones, and, true to form, its soundbars are some of the best in terms of connectivity and streaming options.
The Bar 1300X almost matches the Klipsch Cinema 1200 in raw power at 1,170 watts of peak output and boasts a sizeable 12-inch wireless subwoofer. Unique to the "Bar" range are the two detachable wireless satellite speakers, which are a major plus. These have integrated batteries and can be removed from the main soundbar/charging dock and placed opposite to achieve full Dolby Atmos surround sound, lasting up to 12 hours per charge. They can also be used with devices as standalone Bluetooth speakers, individually or as a stereo pair, as a handy aside.
The JBL Bar 1300X is one of the more versatile options listed here and includes Wi-Fi connectivity, built-in Alexa Multi-Room Music, and Google Chromecast. It is, therefore, a universal hub for all your home audio entertainment, as well as an excellent soundbar and subwoofer solution.
1. Samsung HW-Q990C
Samsung offers soundbars to suit most budgets, but its flagship option, the Samsung HW-Q990C ($1,318 on Amazon), makes most other models pale in significance. This premium combo provides a host of high-end features, is highly customizable, and can reach very high volumes for one of the most convincing cinema experiences that can be achieved within the home.
Like other high-end soundbars mentioned here, the HW-Q990C features Dolby Atmos 3D sound, which works wirelessly when paired with Samsung TVs. Samsung TV users benefit from Q-Symphony 3.0, which further extends your soundbar's soundstage by linking it with your TV's integral speakers for an even more immersive sound. There is even a "tap to connect" functionality whereby a Samsung phone can stream to the soundbar with a single touch.
Even without these native perks, the HW-Q990C works exceptionally well with any television brand, delivering 11.1.4-channel surround sound via its soundbar, subwoofer, and twin satellite speaker setup. Users of the combo also benefit from SpaceFit Sound Pro, which calibrates the system to the shape of your room to ensure that no matter where you are sat or however bizarre your choice of home furnishings is, your home theater experience will be optimized accordingly. While the system is unashamedly made to work best with Samsung gear, the HW-Q990C is an excellent standalone unit that will embellish any home theater system for those willing to pay for the privilege.