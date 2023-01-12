Futuristic TVs That Were Total Flops

Google Fiber started as an expansion of the Alphabet umbrella itself, with the promise of high-speed broadband service for internet users. The Google Fiber TV was a smart attempt to expand on Google's existing TV offerings and solidify the presence of Google Fiber on the tech block. The essence of this new tech? Google Fiber TV would enable users to watch TV, stream online videos, and browse the internet via the TV box.

At first, it was exciting to see Google Fiber rip up roads in several metropolitan cities to provide gigabit internet access. By 2015, it was already running Fiber in places like Kansas City, Charlotte, and Atlanta (via HighSpeedInternet.com). But this revolution lasted only long enough for Google to give up hope on the project in 2016, and Fiber TV became collateral damage.

The truth is that gigabit fiber expansion was a rather expensive venture, even for tech giants like Google. While some users had already purchased the Fiber TV box, Google Fiber recently announced that new customers won't get the option of signing up for the television service, but for direct access to live streaming platforms like Fubo and YouTube TV instead. Google didn't foresee a time when anyone could live-stream online without signing contracts, installing hardware, or spending so much as with Fiber TV.