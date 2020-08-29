Google Fiber gives its subscribers a new way to stream live TV

Google Fiber just expanded the number of live-streaming television services available to its Internet customers, building upon its existing YouTube TV and fubo offerings to add a service called Philo. With this, new customers who can no longer get their television service directly through Google Fiber now have another option for streaming live TV, one that is fairly inexpensive compared to other offerings.

Earlier this year, Google Fiber revealed that it will no longer give new customers the option of signing up for television service and that instead, it would offer its users the ability to directly sign up for live-streaming television platforms fubo and its own YouTube TV.

The decision wasn’t terribly surprising — live-streaming TV services are delivered over the Internet and only require the user to download an app onto their smart device. There are no contracts involved, technicians aren’t required to install hardware, and prices are generally cheaper than what you get from traditional cable and satellite service providers.

Philo is one of these live-streaming TV services, and it is notable for its low price tag combined with a large number of channel offerings. The service pairs down its lineup to the networks that users are most likely to enjoy, including major ones like Comedy Central, A&E, TLC, TV Land, AMC, Nickelodeon, IFC, BBC, Animal Planet, BET, Hallmark, CMT, Lifetime, Paramount, and similar.

The service includes an unlimited cloud DVR feature and optional premium add-on networks like Starz and Epix for $6/month and $9/month, respectively, on top of the regular $20/month subscription fee. The service only requires a high-speed Internet connection, a streaming device that supports the Philo apps, and a phone number or email address for registering the account. As of now, Google Fiber offers its customers this service.