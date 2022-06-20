Before Apple TV, There Was This Bizarre Apple Product

Apple is arguably the most successful company in history, having created some of the most popular products of all time. Its run of hits started with the launch of the famous Bondi Blue iMac back in 1998 and continued when Apple launched the iPod a few years later in 2001. Much of its recent success can be attributed to the iPhone, although the iPad and Apple Watch are also the most popular products in their respective categories. However, its foundational success dates back to the launch of the Apple 2 in 1977, which came in a number of different versions over the years while it racked up around 6 million sales (via CNBC).

For all of its successes, however, Apple has had some very public missteps along the way. Of course, it was on the verge of bankruptcy at one point before Steve Jobs famously returned to the company in 1997 to save it more than a decade after the board fired him in 1985. Jobs oversaw one or two of those blunders, including the infamous iPhone 4 launch which was marred by Antennagate, one of the biggest disasters in the company's history. An older and lesser-known hiccup — but one fascinating nonetheless — was the failed launch of the Apple Macintosh TV, which was a precursor to Apple's later, more successful, TV efforts.