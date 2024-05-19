Pros & Cons: Do You Really Need A 100-Inch TV?

Whether you're watching a TV series, a movie, a sports game, or playing video games, larger TVs generally provide a better experience. This has prompted TV manufacturers to gradually increase the size of TVs over the years. TVs haven't gotten quite absurd enough to warrant the Ian Malcolm quote, "Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether they could, they didn't stop to think if they should," but it's getting close.

LG Philips developed the first 100-inch TV in 2006. However, Sony, Hisense, Samsung, and the other major TV manufacturers didn't start mass-producing them until 2022, giving consumers nearly two decades to comprehend exactly how large that really is for a TV. At this point, it's not even reasonable to think that a 100-inch display will find a spot in every household. It's not exactly in an accessible price range for the majority, nor do most people have the wall space.

The better question is whether people need a TV as large as that at all. As every responsible person does to determine whether they should make a large purchase, create a list of pros and cons to make the decision process easier. Here are a few things to consider before renting a U-Haul to get the TV home.