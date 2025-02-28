Hisense TV Models Explained: These Are The Best TVs For You (And Which To Avoid)

In recent years, the TV landscape has changed a lot. Before, you had legacy name brands, lower-end brands (sometimes made by Chinese companies recycling the names of older legacy brands like Polaroid or Westinghouse), and little in between. Occasionally, a newer player like Vizio offering better value than some of the big names might show up, but that was about it.

But as 4K TVs have taken over the market, Chinese companies like Hisense and TCL have put their own names on their TVs more and more, and they've also made an effort to pack premium features into a much less expensive package than ever. Hisense, in particular, has really been pushing hard. You can get a Hisense TV with important advanced features like mini-LED backlighting, full-array local dimming for superior contrast, and quantum dot color, while still being within the company's budget range. This is something the competition doesn't really offer.

Then, as you step up, Hisense TVs start to get pretty competitive with premium TVs from the big legacy name brands in features and overall image quality. On top of all that, if you just need cheap TVs for your kids' bedrooms, Hisense offers even-less-expensive budget TVs with less bells and whistles. To help demystify the many varieties of Hisense smart TV, let's look at each Hisense model series and how they're differentiated in features and pricing.

