Samsung Frame Vs. Hisense Canvas Vs. TCL Nxtframe: Is Cheaper Better?

A lot of people want very large, high quality televisions. As technologies like 4K QLED displays become increasingly more affordable, more people want them in their home to play video games or watch movies and television shows. However, there is the subsection of people who want a very nice TV in their home but don't want people to see that they have a very nice TV in their home. There is something aesthetically unpleasing to certain folks about having a giant black rectangle perched on top of a cabinet or mounted to the wall. If you have designed the interior of your living room, bedroom, or any room a particular way, that black void could disrupt that consistency. That is why a number of television manufacturers have developed frame televisions, which aim to disguise a television as an art piece on the wall.

As Samsung makes up about one-third of the TV marketshare, the most famous of these is probably the Samsung Frame, which has made quite an excellent case for this device that could very easily be seen as a gimmick. However, other highly rated, major television companies have come out with their own competitors to the Frame as well. On the slightly more affordable side, you have the Hisense Canvas, and the TCL NXTFRAME, though the latter will soon be more expensive than the Samsung. Although they are built for the same purpose, there are plenty of differences amongst these three models that you need to consider before selecting one for yourself. We are going to dive into these three frame televisions and see whether or not the price differences between them are actually justified.

