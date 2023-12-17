How To Spot A Card Skimmer At The Pump When Getting Gas
For years many have joked about being mugged at the gas station by pump prices. It's something no one ever expected to be literal, what with the rising amount of card skimmers at the pump taking way more than a few extra dollars for gas. Instead of staring off into the distance while pumping or watching the annoying ads, you should probably be taking a closer look at the keypad.
Card skimmers allow thieves to take your information without the effort of even showing up. Skimmers are devices that can be attached to legitimate card readers at virtually any payment terminal in order to "skim" your card's info, which is then often used for online purchases. Since no prompt on the screen says, "Do you want your information stolen?", customers tend not to notice something's gone wrong until they see bank statements and spit their coffee out.
The skimmers can take the form of card slot extensions that steal info off your magnetic strip, hidden cameras that capture your PIN, fake keypads, and "card shimming" devices consisting of thin strips inside the slot that clone your card. The potpourri of thieving options is enough to cause one to walk inside and just pay with cash.
How to spot a skimmer on a gas pump
It's best to look out for simple signs of tampering, which doesn't involve showing up to gas pumps with a magnifying glass. Don't just look with your eyes, feel with your hands. Take a quick glance at the other payment terminals at the gas pumps for inconsistencies, as explained by the FTC. If the one you're standing at looks strikingly different in any way (extra attachments on the card slot, loose features, wires showing, and gaps between parts), chances are it has a skimmer. But don't be too hard on yourself for unluckily picking the bad pump — the safe ones tend to be closest to the building.
If an overt attachment isn't there, look for signs that someone broke into the terminal. This could take the form of the little lockable door on the pump not being closed, or a breakage in the tamper-resistant seal some gas stations place on. Gas station payment terminals are manufactured to remain sturdy in all weather conditions, so anything rickety or out of alignment can be a sign of a thief's retrofitted device.
As is obvious, it's better to avoid using any pump where these features seem off, and where you notice extra parts that may be fake card readers or a camera. Notify the attendant if you see anything before using the terminal, and notify your bank or credit card company immediately if you don't notice until after.
Protective measures to take when you're in a hurry
Many people tend to be in a hurry when pumping their gas, and they don't have time to put on a tweed coat and play Sherlock Holmes, inspecting each pump for subtle signs that it was compromised. If skimmers are fairly common in your area and you want to save time while remaining safe, there's another option: simply pay in a manner that makes it more difficult for potential thieves to steal your funds.
This could include using your credit card instead of debit so the money isn't taken right away, a chip payment, or using a contactless method that avoids the terminal altogether, like Apple Pay or touching a supported card on a contactless payment surface. Of course, there's always cash, too; it may be a nuisance, but walking inside and saying, "Put $35 on pump six" is not as time-consuming as you'd imagine.