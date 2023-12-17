How To Spot A Card Skimmer At The Pump When Getting Gas

For years many have joked about being mugged at the gas station by pump prices. It's something no one ever expected to be literal, what with the rising amount of card skimmers at the pump taking way more than a few extra dollars for gas. Instead of staring off into the distance while pumping or watching the annoying ads, you should probably be taking a closer look at the keypad.

Card skimmers allow thieves to take your information without the effort of even showing up. Skimmers are devices that can be attached to legitimate card readers at virtually any payment terminal in order to "skim" your card's info, which is then often used for online purchases. Since no prompt on the screen says, "Do you want your information stolen?", customers tend not to notice something's gone wrong until they see bank statements and spit their coffee out.

The skimmers can take the form of card slot extensions that steal info off your magnetic strip, hidden cameras that capture your PIN, fake keypads, and "card shimming" devices consisting of thin strips inside the slot that clone your card. The potpourri of thieving options is enough to cause one to walk inside and just pay with cash.