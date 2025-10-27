5 Gadgets That Are Worth Buying From Costco (According To Users)
For deal hunters, Costco is like a never-ending treasure hunt with surprises at every corner. While the annual fee can appear steep, there are plenty of ways that it can actually be a great deal. In fact, there are times that just a single TV discount could make an entire year's Costco membership worth it. While some TV options may not have all the features that higher-end models have, the retailer is known for its great return policies, as well as extensive warranty coverage.
From audio equipment to smart devices, users rate some Costco devices especially highly. In some cases, you can even test tech in-store. They even have a ton of gadgets from premium brands and unique cross-promotion bundles that include additional benefits, like installment payments and free shipping. So, if you're curious about what kind of toys you can get, here are some top-rated gadgets that you might want to add to your cart today, including some online exclusives.
Bose QuietComfort SC Noise Cancelling Headphones
Costco sells the highly rated Bose QuietComfort SC Noise Cancelling Headphones, which share core features with the ones sold on the Bose website, with differences in case type and colors. QuietComfort Headphones direct from Bose come in nine colors, with a hard leather case, while Costco's offering comes in four colors and with a soft carrying case. The headphones are priced at $329.99, with an average rating of 4.6 stars from more than 1,800 Costco buyers – making them about $30 cheaper than on the Bose website.
In general, people felt like the sound quality was superb. Apart from long battery life, common positive feedback among users also included how they felt it was lightweight and comfortable for extended use. One happy parent even said the noise cancelling was a game changer for their autistic son with a tendency to get overstimulated. However, several of the negative comments do think the case matters, with one user saying the cheap bag doesn't provide enough protection.
SHOKZ OpenRun SE- Open-Ear Bone Conduction Sport Headphones
Priced at $99.99, the Costco special edition Shokz OpenRun SE is a members-only variant that uses 8th Generation Bone Conduction Technology. On the Shokz website, the OpenRun Headphones retail for just under $130, and have the same rating from over 35,000 Amazon customers. While both models come in both standard and mini sizes, the OpenRun listing has two additional color options: black and red. While the OpenRun Pro 2 only has an IP55 rating, which means it's only water resistant, the OpenRun model is arguably more durable with an IP67 rating.
So far, the OpenRun SE has generated an impressive 4.5-star rating from more than a thousand Costco members. Several people who workout mentioned that they appreciate how they don't fall off when they're working out and how they can still hear things around them, like mountain bikers, cars, or dogs. In the same vein, a user said it's a much better alternative for long runs or marathons. Although, a couple of users said to manage your expectations when it comes to the bass, mid-tones, and trebles. Plus, some people said the vibrations can be both annoying, make you dizzy, or give you headaches.
Afterward, you might want to look into investing in other gadgets for long-distance running. Apart from having the right music, having a good smartwatch can help you keep track of your progress. Additionally, you can even consider post-recovery tools, like massage guns and air compression boots as well.
Rachio 3 WiFi Smart Sprinkler Controller
With many people looking to make their homes smart, it's no wonder Costco sells an assortment of home automation solutions that cover smart lighting and assistants. Apart from security cameras, Costco also has tools designed to help you monitor and maintain your garden, like the Rachio 3 WiFi Smart Sprinkler Controller. An online-only product, the Rachio 3 is priced at $199, and has an average rating of 4.7 stars from more than 4,300 people. It's compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, and has an app that lets you build custom schedules for up to 12 zones.
Several users claim the device significantly reduced their home's water bill, with one person saying it reduced their bill by around 20%. People also mentioned that it's easy to install and works well with the app, but cautioned that its smart mode efficiency depends on how well you set it up. There were some criticisms around Wi-Fi connectivity, issues after power outages, and poor customer service.
On the Rachio website, the Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller comes in two different variants: 8-Zone ($199.99) and 16-Zone ($249.99). For people with tighter budgets, Rachio also offers refurbished models which start at $129.99 for four-zone controllers.
Enbrighten 100ft Eternity Eave Lights
Priced at $169, the 100 ft. Enbrighten Eternity Eave Lights are made up of 72 customizable RGBWic LED lights. Using the free Android and iOS app, you can change individual unit colors, and set effects during seasons such as Christmas or Halloween. And if you ever find the need to extend your decorations, you can also link it with more strands in the future. Designed to work outdoors, the lights are weatherproof, ETL certified, and can handle temperatures between -4° and 131°F. Many Costco users said the lights made their homes feel more fun. As an online exclusive, several Costco users also cautioned that they received opened boxes, which they suspect had been returned.
On the official Enbrighten website, you can buy the Enbrighten VIBE Eternity Eave Lights, which are available in 50 ft, 100 ft, and 150 ft lengths for prices from $159.99 to $349.99. The 100 ft variant available from Enbrighten's website is $50 more expensive than Costco at $209.99. Collectively, official retailer models are also rated slightly lower at 4.51 stars from 140+ reviewers. But if you aren't that impressed, there are plenty of other major smart lighting brands that can let you do more than just change colors.
Whisker Litter-Robot 4 Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box
Keeping homes with pets clean can be a struggle, but for cat lovers, the just under $800 Whisker Litter-Robot 4 may just be your saving grace. Rated 4.7 stars by over 580 people, the litter box is designed for households with up to four cats, but the brand warns that your cats must weigh at least 3 lbs or they might be at risk of accidents with its automatic mode. The device also includes a ramp, which is ideal if you have felines with mobility issues. With its Whisker app, you can monitor both the litter box state and the weight of your pets. Most people praised how it significantly reduced their cleaning time and odor issues. However, there were some cases of users reporting it getting stuck upside down. Although, some people mentioned that it does send you notifications when the cleaning cycle is interrupted.
On its official website, the Litter-Robot 4 has a slightly lower rating of 4.4 stars, but it did come from more than 13,700 people. For an additional $50, you can also swap out the bezel to more fun colors, or more elegant textures like marble or grey stone. Unlike the Costco version, Litter-Robot also lets you do a 90-Day In-Home Trial, which is perfect for homes with picky cats who might not even want to use it.
Methodology
We searched for highly-rated items with at least 400 reviews on the Costco portfolio, which can be verified by reviews on the wholesaler's website. When possible, we also included ratings for the same products in other retail platforms as well as a reflection of overall manufacturing consistency.
While it does not affect whether or not they were included in this list, we've also mentioned comparisons of what to expect if you opt to purchase a similar product from its official retailer. In some cases, Costco-exclusive gadgets will have slightly different features or material, which may or may not affect your personal preferences. With this, you can make a more informed decision with your purchase and decide if it's better to buy from the wholesaler or from other official retail channels.