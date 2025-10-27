5 Gadgets That Are Worth Buying From Costco (According To Users)

Priced at $99.99, the Costco special edition Shokz OpenRun SE is a members-only variant that uses 8th Generation Bone Conduction Technology. On the Shokz website, the OpenRun Headphones retail for just under $130, and have the same rating from over 35,000 Amazon customers. While both models come in both standard and mini sizes, the OpenRun listing has two additional color options: black and red. While the OpenRun Pro 2 only has an IP55 rating, which means it's only water resistant, the OpenRun model is arguably more durable with an IP67 rating.

So far, the OpenRun SE has generated an impressive 4.5-star rating from more than a thousand Costco members. Several people who workout mentioned that they appreciate how they don't fall off when they're working out and how they can still hear things around them, like mountain bikers, cars, or dogs. In the same vein, a user said it's a much better alternative for long runs or marathons. Although, a couple of users said to manage your expectations when it comes to the bass, mid-tones, and trebles. Plus, some people said the vibrations can be both annoying, make you dizzy, or give you headaches.

Afterward, you might want to look into investing in other gadgets for long-distance running. Apart from having the right music, having a good smartwatch can help you keep track of your progress. Additionally, you can even consider post-recovery tools, like massage guns and air compression boots as well.