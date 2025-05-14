Yes, Costco Has Security Cameras - Here's The Top-Rated Options You Can Buy (2025)
Costco may have originally been known as the place to buy wholesale products in bulk, but these days shoppers rely on the retailer for everything from EV charging stations to hot dogs, as well as a wide range of electronics and other gadgets. That includes security cameras, which have become a lot more accessible, affordable, and practical to use in your home in the Internet of Things age. Of course, not all brands offer the same quality, and you'll want to make sure the Costco cameras you purchase are worth your money. One good way to separate the wheat from the chaff is to check out user ratings from customers who've already bought and used the products, using their first-hand experience to gauge whether or not a particular brand is right for you.
Of the top-rated home security cameras sold by Costco, the most well-reviewed is the second-generation Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus with Chime Pro 2.0. Over 800 Costco customers have scored the device an average 4.7 out of five user rating. The hardwired outdoor camera offers 1080p HD video, color night vision, motion-activated notifications, and a 105-decibel siren, as well as Ring Chime Pro to hear alerts from inside your home and two-way communication with the camera.
Ring also makes some other top-rated cameras with customer satisfaction scores that are close to the Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus, including a 2K model with advanced 3D motion detection, as well as Indoor & Outdoor Stick Up Cams, the Spotlight Cam Plus, and the Ring Wired Doorbell Pro. One downside to the brand is that Ring security cameras do not work without Wi-Fi, which may or may not be a dealbreaker for you. Fortunately, there are some other top-rated security cameras available from Costco.
Eufy and Arlo are also top-rated brands available from Costco
While Ring currently has bragging rights for the top-rated Costco camera, a few other brands sell devices with strong overall customer scores that come close. That includes Eufy, which makes some of the best Wi-Fi security cameras on the market. Nearly 150 Costco customers have given the Eufy Security SoloCam S3 Pan Tilt Outdoor Camera an average 4.6 out of five user score. The device offers 8 GB of local storage and no monthly fees, which sets it apart from several similar products. It also provides 360-degree surveillance, dual 2K cameras, color night vision, and a solar panel for wireless battery power. Another top-rated security camera made by Eufy is its Security Pan/Tilt Solar Cam with Dual Cam Doorbell Bundle, which offers many similar features in addition to a video doorbell.
Another top-rated security camera option sold by Costco is the Arlo Pro 5S 2K Spotlight Security Camera, which comes in a four-pack with a four-month subscription. The wireless cameras have rechargeable batteries and are equipped with color night vision and two-way audio. Arlo also makes a different top-rated camera at Costco — the second-generation Arlo Essential XL Wireless HD Camera, which comes in a three-pack with a four-month subscription. It's 1080p and its larger size offers extended battery life.
One other brand that makes the list of top-rated security cameras at Costco is Wyze. Its Wyze Cam v4 2.5K QHD Wired Indoor/Outdoor Security Camera has a 4.4 out of five overall customer score, based on over 300 user ratings. The two-pack comes with six months of cloud storage and features AI detection and a spotlight.
Costco also sells full security systems with multiple cameras
Not only does Costco have cameras, but it also sells full security system kits with multiple connected cameras that can monitor your entire home. They're pricier than buying individual cameras or even two- or three-packs, as they're meant to work together for comprehensive surveillance of your property. Costco's top-rated security camera system is the Night Owl 10-CH Wi-Fi NVR Security System, which comes with 10 plug-in 4K cameras and 2 TB of local storage (with no monthly fees). The ultra hi-res cameras are equipped with motion alerts for people and vehicles and have a night vision range of 100 feet.
Night Owl has the best-rated security camera system on Costco's website, but Lorex has multiple products among the top-rated options, including the Lorex 4K+ Fusion Wired NVR System, which comes with four bullet and four dome IP Cameras. The system offers subscription-free local storage, color night vision, security lighting, warning lights, two-way audio, and a siren, plus the ability to detect people, faces, animals, vehicles, and packages. A smaller set with 180-degree panoramic lenses also has strong user ratings, as does a Lorex 4K+ Fusion System that supports up to 16 cameras and includes both bullet and panoramic cams.
When it comes to Costco security camera systems, Reolink is another top-rated brand and sells a 16-Channel 4K+ UHD 8-Camera Wired Security Camera System, which can record 24/7 with a whopping 4 TB of local storage. The 12 megapixel cams are equipped with two-way audio, an alarm, and smart detection. The 12-pack variant of this system is also top-rated, as well as the smaller Reolink 8-Channel 4K+ Ultra HD 12MP NVR PoE Smart Security System, which offers the same video resolution and a 180-degree panoramic 4K camera.