Yes, Costco Has Security Cameras - Here's The Top-Rated Options You Can Buy (2025)

Costco may have originally been known as the place to buy wholesale products in bulk, but these days shoppers rely on the retailer for everything from EV charging stations to hot dogs, as well as a wide range of electronics and other gadgets. That includes security cameras, which have become a lot more accessible, affordable, and practical to use in your home in the Internet of Things age. Of course, not all brands offer the same quality, and you'll want to make sure the Costco cameras you purchase are worth your money. One good way to separate the wheat from the chaff is to check out user ratings from customers who've already bought and used the products, using their first-hand experience to gauge whether or not a particular brand is right for you.

Of the top-rated home security cameras sold by Costco, the most well-reviewed is the second-generation Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus with Chime Pro 2.0. Over 800 Costco customers have scored the device an average 4.7 out of five user rating. The hardwired outdoor camera offers 1080p HD video, color night vision, motion-activated notifications, and a 105-decibel siren, as well as Ring Chime Pro to hear alerts from inside your home and two-way communication with the camera.

Ring also makes some other top-rated cameras with customer satisfaction scores that are close to the Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus, including a 2K model with advanced 3D motion detection, as well as Indoor & Outdoor Stick Up Cams, the Spotlight Cam Plus, and the Ring Wired Doorbell Pro. One downside to the brand is that Ring security cameras do not work without Wi-Fi, which may or may not be a dealbreaker for you. Fortunately, there are some other top-rated security cameras available from Costco.

