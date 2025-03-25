10 Of The Best Wi-Fi Security Cameras You Can Buy In 2025
There are numerous easy ways to secure your home and offices from trespassers, and one of the best is using Wi-Fi security cameras. These devices monitor their installed areas, allowing you to track activity throughout the day. However, a standard security camera may only store footage locally, which means to connect its hard drive to a computer or interface a monitor to view the footage in real-time. This is not ideal if you're away from home for long periods. A better solution is a Wi-Fi security camera, which connects to your local Wi-Fi network and allows remote access from anywhere in the world.
You can view the real-time camera feed from a smartphone and store the footage on the cloud. Owing to its convenience, I've been using Wi-Fi security cameras for close to a decade now. You'll find one outside my porch, right above my office door, and inside the office, too. It's also an essential gadget in my home office and pretty much every place where I have valuable goods. Having used them for so long, I've learned exactly what matters in a good security camera, from Wi-Fi range and video quality to app usability, tilt angles, and other aspects.
Cloarks Wi-Fi indoor camera for home security
Kicking things off is the Cloarks Wi-Fi security camera which has a basic set of features but delivers well on all fronts. For starters, the camera records in 2K resolution which is plenty sharp for most use cases. You also get pan and tilt functions, both of which are controllable via the smartphone app. Speaking of the app, it can be used to control the direction in which the camera is pointed, monitor the live preview, view previously recorded footage, and access videos stored on the cloud. The app also sends instant notifications every time it detects any motion in front of the camera. This is a reliable way of detecting when someone enters a restricted area.
The Cloarks camera can rotate up to 355 degrees horizontally, and up to 90 degrees vertically. So, if you mount it in the center of a room, it can cover pretty much every nook and corner of the room. The camera supports microSD cards of up to 128 GB to record footage locally. For online storage, you can subscribe to the brand's cloud service for $2.99/month. What I liked about the Cloarks camera is its two-way talking feature, enabled by a built-in speaker and mic. If you need to speak with someone at home, simply open the app on your phone and start talking. They can also respond through the camera. If you're looking for a reliable Wi-Fi security camera under $25, you can't go wrong with this one from Cloarks.
TP-Link Tapo 1080p wireless security camera
TP-Link is a well-established brand in the networking space, and they've recently ventured into making gadgets that help transform your house into a smart home. One of them is the Tapo security camera which has a sleek design compared to most generic security cameras in this price range. At just under $15, the Tapo security camera offers an impressive set of features including 1080p recording, night vision, two-way audio, and motion detection. Upon first look, it almost looks like a webcam, so it also acts as a good decoy if you have an unexpected intruder. While the design is sleek, the design restricts pan and tilt functions. The field of view depends on the direction in which you place the camera.
There's a microSD card slot for local storage and TP-Link also gives you the option to store your footage on their cloud. Most users recommend picking up the TP-Link Tapo camera as a pet camera or a baby camera, simply because it's easy to set up and the two-way audio functionality works well. You can use your voice to get your pet's or kid's attention, which is important if they're alone at home. TP-Link's app is also slightly more polished than those of other brands on this list, making it easy to pair the camera with Google Assistant and Alexa.
Kasa smart pan-tilt home security camera
The Kasa smart indoor security camera costs only a few bucks more than the Tapo security camera but has a completely revamped design. While still looking stealthy in black, it employs a rotatable design — allowing the camera to cover a 360-degree field of view. You can use the app to control the camera's direction or enable motion detection, allowing the camera to automatically follow any detected subjects. Additionally, the camera also covers 113 degrees vertically as opposed to the 90 degrees that most cameras cover. This is beneficial if you've mounted the camera at a lower level or kept the camera on a tabletop.
A standout feature of the Kasa indoor camera is its baby-monitoring functionality. The camera uses its onboard microphone to detect when your baby is crying and instantly alerts you on your smartphone. This is something parents will truly appreciate. The camera sensor has a 1080p resolution and the SD card slot can take in up to 256 GB microSD cards, double the capacity of several cameras limited to 128 GB. If you wish to use cloud storage, the Kasa app can store footage for up to 30 days for $2.99 a month. It's easy to set up, and the app has a friendly interface.
Wesecuu light bulb security camera
Here's a slightly unusual security camera — at least in terms of design. Instead of placing it on a shelf or mounting it on the ceiling, the Wesecuu smart camera is screwed into a bulb holder. This is quite convenient, since it saves you the hassle of finding the right spot to mount the camera and screwing it in place with drill or an impact driver. With its 355-degree field of view, you can install the camera in a bulb holder at the center of the ceiling, allowing it to cover the entire room by rotating toward motion. Additionally, it can send notifications via the app when movement is detected.
The sensor has 2K resolution which is good enough even to zoom in slightly. Moreover, the Wesecuu Wi-Fi supports both 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi bands. One slight downside is that the night vision capabilities kick in only for nearby objects, so if something is more than 15 feet away, it may not be clearly visible in the dark.
Eufy SoloCam S220
Eufy's solar-powered security cameras have always been among the most reliable, and the Eufy SoloCam S220 is no different. It's specifically designed to be an outdoor unit as evidenced by the solar panel on the top surface of the camera. All you have to do is mount the camera in a region where there's direct sunlight hitting the camera during the day, and photovoltaic cells will ensure the camera is up and running for the rest of the day. Eufy claims that the S220 needs three hours of sunlight daily to function. The sensor has 2K resolution, paired with an f/1.6 lens. While the resolution is pretty standard for the price, the wide aperture on the lens is a rarity.
For those unaware, a wide aperture like this ensures more light is captured at night for better-quality footage. Eufy has also added IR LEDs to further help out during the night. The usual set of features such as monitoring via the app, notifications for motion, etc. are present. A standout feature compared to some other cameras, though, is the onboard AI that can differentiate between the movement of human subjects and pets. Notably, Eufy doesn't offer any cloud storage solutions, so all your footage has to be stored on an SD card. The clear advantage of a security camera like this is that you don't have to charge it, nor do you have to find a wall outlet to plug it in.
Blink Mini 2
Blink — being an Amazon brand — syncs seamlessly with Amazon's other lineup of products. Owing to this, you can view the camera feed from the Blink Mini 2 on your Amazon smart screen, one of the best smart screens you can buy. This means you can also use the Blink Mini 2 as a doorbell camera. Every time someone's at the door, the camera notifies you via the app on your phone, and on your smart display if you have one connected. If you like this sort of closed integration, the Mini 2 is a good option. However, there are a few caveats that may push you toward other cameras on this list if you're not in the Amazon ecosystem.
For instance, the Blink Mini 2 only has a 1080p sensor, and while that's not bad, there are 2K cameras available at this price. Moreover, it doesn't have any tilt or pan functions, so the coverage is limited. The biggest deal-breaker for a lot of people, though, is that local storage is an expensive optional extra. You have to opt for Amazon's cloud storage subscription, which is not ideal since it's a recurring cost. You can purchase a sync module to store footage locally, but that's again an extra expense. Despite these drawbacks, the Blink Mini 2 is a solid camera to be used at your door or monitoring certain areas of your home, thanks to its premium build quality.
OOSSXX AI wireless security camera system
If you're looking for a full-blown surveillance system for your home or office instead of a single camera, the OOSSXX wireless security camera system has you covered — quite literally. With four cameras in the package that can be extended to six, you can strategically place them to cover every nook and corner of the premises. Once all the cameras are placed, they connect to a central receiver thanks to a dual-antenna design. Then, the receiver can be connected to your Wi-Fi router to take the cameras online. This has two advantages. One, you can connect up to a 2TB hard drive to the receiver to store data, so you don't have to invest in small-capacity SD cards for each camera. Additionally, you can also monitor the footage in real time by connecting a monitor to the receiver.
That's not it, though. The brand has thoughtfully added app support so you can access all of these features online regardless of your location. You can view the camera feed and past recordings, and get notified when the onboard AI detects a human approaching any of the cameras. While there's no cloud storage option, you won't really need it since the 2TB HDD should offer storage for a long duration before overwriting. This is the perfect setup for a large house or office since it offers 24/7 monitoring like a CCTV system along with the convenience of being connected to a Wi-Fi network.
Letscee dual-lens Wi-Fi security camera
If you're looking to get a camera to monitor outdoor activity, build quality is one of the most important considerations. Happily, the Letscee dual-lens security system passes quality checks and more. As the name suggests, the device has two lenses perpendicular to each other. This results in an extremely wide coverage area, as both cameras put together record almost everything in front of them. A good use case for this is to mount it at a location where one camera can overlook the entrance to your house, while the other one can monitor the driveway.
Since the camera unit is weatherproof, it can sustain both rain and snow. All you have to do is insert an SD card, connect it to a wall outlet, and use the included app to monitor the camera feed. A standout feature of the Letscee camera is an array of bright LEDs located right beneath both lenses. The LEDs can be turned on manually or set to trigger when the camera detects motion. This helps with identifying the subject clearly in low-light situations. Despite being rather affordable for a dual-camera system, the image quality is sharp and the app is easy to use.
Reolink Wi-Fi security fisheye camera
The Reolink Wi-Fi security camera is distinct in its design compared to the other cameras on this list. It mounts on the ceiling and almost looks like a light source instead of a camera. This is because of the way the camera is supposed to work. While most other cameras are meant to be placed on a surface in a corner of the room, Reolink's fisheye lens is designed to be mounted at the center of the ceiling. It then records a complete 360-degree panoramic view of the surroundings. The 2K footage is recorded and stored on an SD card up to 512GB — making it one of the only cameras to support such a high-capacity memory option.
You can connect the Reolink camera to either a 2.4GHz or 5GHz Wi-Fi network, which then enables the use of the companion app to monitor footage. The app notifies you every time the camera detects motion, and triggers a short video recording in a separate file. Notably, you can play a loud siren if the camera detects motion during a certain period to deter any intruders. It's definitely a handy feature that makes the Reolink fisheye camera a good purchase for those who want to monitor an office space or a store.
Aosu wireless outdoor solar security cameras
The Eufy Security S220 security camera mentioned above is an excellent choice for those who want a solar-powered camera at an affordable price. However, there are several factors to consider when buying a solar-powered security camera — including whether the camera is wire-free, how many cameras are included, what's your usage going to be like, etc. If your usage involves monitoring a large outdoor area, the Eufy S220 may not suffice. For such spaces, you can opt for the Aosu wireless solar camera system instead. It comes with four solar-powered cameras that are linked to a central unit. The cameras connect to his unit with antennas. Then, the unit can be connected to your Wi-Fi network.
It's similar to the OOSSXX camera system mentioned earlier — except the cameras here are totally wireless since they are powered by solar energy. The rest of the features like app-based monitoring and notifications for motion detection remain similar. Pretty much the only drawback of the Aosu camera system is the limited built-in storage. It's restricted to just 32 GB and the cameras overwrite older footage when the capacity fills up. Plus, the brand doesn't offer any cloud storage options. So, you will have to manually back up the footage if it's important to you.
How we picked the security cameras
The sole purpose of getting a Wi-Fi security camera is to connect it to your Wi-Fi router so you can access the camera online regardless of where you are. So, the top priority for any Wi-Fi-enabled camera should be its wireless range. Most times, security cameras are installed outside homes or offices — areas where the Wi-Fi strength may be weak. If your home or office is spread across a large area and you're not using a Wi-Fi mesh network for internet connectivity, some cameras may find it difficult to find and connect to your network. We've ensured that none of the cameras mentioned in this list suffer from that issue. Other factors taken into consideration include the different ways in which you can store or view the recorded files.
Some users may prefer the convenience of cloud storage. At the same time, some camera brands charge a subscription fee to store your footage in the cloud, so it's also important for a camera to be able to store files locally on a high-endurance microSD card. The app used to control the camera and access the clips is also extremely important, since you don't want to be dealing with a broken app with a poor UI. Last but not least — the quality of the recorded videos is vital. Rest assured, all the cameras mentioned here record quality videos with night vision capabilities.