10 Of The Best Wi-Fi Security Cameras You Can Buy In 2025

Kicking things off is the Cloarks Wi-Fi security camera which has a basic set of features but delivers well on all fronts. For starters, the camera records in 2K resolution which is plenty sharp for most use cases. You also get pan and tilt functions, both of which are controllable via the smartphone app. Speaking of the app, it can be used to control the direction in which the camera is pointed, monitor the live preview, view previously recorded footage, and access videos stored on the cloud. The app also sends instant notifications every time it detects any motion in front of the camera. This is a reliable way of detecting when someone enters a restricted area.

The Cloarks camera can rotate up to 355 degrees horizontally, and up to 90 degrees vertically. So, if you mount it in the center of a room, it can cover pretty much every nook and corner of the room. The camera supports microSD cards of up to 128 GB to record footage locally. For online storage, you can subscribe to the brand's cloud service for $2.99/month. What I liked about the Cloarks camera is its two-way talking feature, enabled by a built-in speaker and mic. If you need to speak with someone at home, simply open the app on your phone and start talking. They can also respond through the camera. If you're looking for a reliable Wi-Fi security camera under $25, you can't go wrong with this one from Cloarks.

