6 Easy Ways To Make Your Smart Home More Secure

With so many smart home brands in the market, it can be difficult to monitor each one for security. After all, even popular brands haven't been immune to issues. In fact, a 2022 study revealed several potential vulnerabilities in the Amazon Echo, including hackers eavesdropping on private conversations and getting control of them via the smart assistant Alexa's Skills. On some days, your robot vacuum can be one of your favorite things in your home because it helps you pick up the endless amount of pet hair. However, on others, they can be a source of stress, especially when hackers take them over and start using the microphone to say some nasty things or access the camera. Just this year, Global News even reported how many owners of the Ecovacs Deebot X2 experienced these things and more due to a security flaw.

In many ways, the Internet of Things (IoT) is a double-edged sword. Thankfully, this doesn't mean you're doomed to go back to life before the age of smart devices. While there are definitely some things that are up to the manufacturer (and out of your hands), there are still some easy things you can do to make sure your home remains a safe space that isn't compromised by bad actors. To manage your smart home security, there are two main things you need to look at: The Wi-Fi network and the actual smart devices. Here are some tips to manage them.