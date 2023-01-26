How To Turn Your Wi-Fi Password Into A QR Code

Just about everyone has a Wi-Fi network at home, and it's all but guaranteed that any given network you come across will be protected by a password. The days of unprotected wireless networks may be long gone, but that doesn't matter, as it has become a common social convention to offer guests your Wi-Fi password so they don't have to depend on their cellular data while visiting.

Whether you're still using the default password that shipped with the router or one you chose yourself, telling it to another person has likely proven tedious by now. That's where QR codes come in — yes, the same codes that can be found on promotional posters, random stickers, and even manuals and food packaging. Anyone can generate a QR code that contains a URL or plain text, then print it out for others to scan. Because your Wi-Fi password is simply a string of letters, numbers, and symbols, it can easily be turned into a QR code, then framed and hung on a wall for guests to scan using their phones.