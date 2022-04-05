How To Scan QR Codes On iPhone

First, you'll probably want to unlock your phone. You don't technically have to in the sense that you can scan a QR code while your iPhone is still locked, but you won't be able to follow the link without entering in your password or using Touch ID or Face ID. Unlocking it first is mostly just a way to make the process run a little more smoothly.

Now you'll want to open the Camera app. You can do this by tapping or tapping and holding (depending on the version of iOS you're using) on the camera icon on the lock screen, by opening the app like any other via the touch screen, or you can ask Siri to open it for you by saying, "Hey Siri, open the Camera app" (or variations of that).

After that, just point the rear-facing camera at the QR code. If the camera is able to see it clearly, four small yellow lines will appear around the four corners of the QR code, along with a yellow tag just under the code that will show you part of the web address the code connects to.

Tap the yellow tag to immediately open Safari and open the attached website. Or you can tap the circular QR icon in the bottom-right corner of the camera display to pull up a menu that will display a more complete version of the web address, as well as let you share, copy, or add the link to your reading list.