How To Change Your Wi-Fi Password & Name, And Why You Should

Chances are, unless you're a tech enthusiast, you likely kept the default Wi-Fi name and password from the day you had your router installed. Perhaps you have apartment neighbors with funny custom names such as "Secret FBI Spy Van" or "McDonald's With a Working Ice Cream Machine," and you want to have a little piece of the action (and maybe get a few laughs along the way). Well, luckily for you, changing your Wi-Fi password is not only a simple task, but it can be quite helpful for your security as well.

First of all, any private Wi-Fi network should have a viable password that protects it from not being infiltrated by foreign parties. If someone gets onto your Wi-Fi network, they can see what you are doing and potentially manipulate it as well. Hackers have an easier time causing havoc with a default WiFi Service Set Identifier (SSID), according to TrendMicro.

Here's how you can change the SSID and your password.