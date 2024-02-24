5 Of The Best Wi-Fi Routers That Won't Break The Bank In 2024

For most people, what matters is a router's performance and price. With the many options in the market nowadays, it's hard to pick a router that resonates with our preferences fully. However, if you know what you're looking for, you can quickly land on options like TP-Link Archer AX21 and Linksys MR7350, which strike the perfect balance of cost and benefit.

When buying a router, there are only a few things you need to consider: dual-band (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz) or triple-band (2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz) connectivity for a mix of speed and range, easy setup and management, and OFDMA and MU-MIMO support for multiple devices. Models with Wi-Fi 6 or newer standards perform better, and opting for them can also help you future-proof your router. Features like VPN and WPA3 encryption help you connect to the web while maintaining security.

Having outlined key buying considerations, here's a look at the best-reviewed budget routers in the market by brands like TP-Link, Linksys, Netgear, and Tenda. However, this list is not exhaustive — you may find routers better suited to your needs for a little more or a little less. While these routers are the best in their "budget router" category, higher-end routers offer more features and perform better.