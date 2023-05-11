Major Wireless Router Brands Ranked Worst To Best

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Routers are getting better at doing their jobs, and if you are in the market for a replacement there are a number of new wrinkles you may not have encountered since your last trip to Best Buy. The widespread rollout of Wi-Fi 6E, introduced in 2020, provides users with faster data and lower latency, and many newer routers are ready to take advantage of that tech. Mesh networks are replacing extender networks and becoming the standard for whole-home coverage, and nearly every manufacturer has their own mesh tech to help cover any gaps and minimize lag.

When dealing with an ISP, the question of whether to rent or buy a gateway or router will always be presented after choosing a provider or settling on the lone provider available in your area. Even if you are comfortable with setting up your own network, the array of routers available can still be overwhelming. We aim to narrow that decision down a bit with this list of the best major wireless router brands.

Still, as always, remember that given the dozens of companies that produce routers, even the lowest spot on our list still beats out several other brands to get mentioned. Here are the best major wireless producers ranked.