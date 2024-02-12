5 Of The Fastest Wi-Fi Routers Available In 2024

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The COVID pandemic changed how and where we work, with Forbes reporting that about one in eight full-time workers work exclusively from home and about 28% have a hybrid work situation, working at times in an office and others at home. That shift coincided with an uptick in video streaming, according to Play Today, as home video streaming jumped from 10% of all viewing in 2018 to 19% in 2019. In fact, today 77% of viewers aged 18 to 34 prefer watching streaming programming to traditional cable TV.

All of this meant more users needed access to high-speed internet than ever before. In 2020, Broadband Now estimated that 56% of residents in the United States had access to internet service with speeds of 1 GB or more, enabling multiple users in a home to work, watch videos, and play games simultaneously.

To do so requires a router with the ability to handle the speeds a fiber optic or other fast connection offers, and major brands have stepped up to provide dozens of affordable wireless routers. Sifting through them can be overwhelming, though, so Slashgear has sorted through all the currently available home wifi routers to find five of the fastest.