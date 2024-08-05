How Often Should You Replace Your Wi-Fi Router?

The internet acts like a kingdom that houses all the knowledge of the world, and routers are like the keys used to enter it. Depending on your budget and needs, there are several major wireless routers brands that you can choose from, such as TP-Link, ASUS, Netgear, or Linksys. But, regardless of what router brand you own, there's always a possibility that it will have some problems.

When your router isn't working the way it should, there are dozens of potential reasons that could be causing it. At first glance, you may suspect that it is due to any of the myriad of cables hooked to it, or even issues with your service provider. However, there are other less common issues that could be at play. For example, the best place to put your router will depend on how many floors in your surroundings, as well as the materials used and other electronics that may be causing interference. Not to mention, even the direction of your router's antennas can affect its signal.

But, one router-related issue that can drastically affect its efficiency is its age. Companies eventually stop updating the firmware of their older routers models, which could leave it with security vulnerabilities. Because routers are connected to all the devices in your home, one security breach could spell disaster. But, how do you know if yours needs to be replaced or upgraded?

