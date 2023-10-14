Your WiFi Router Antenna Is Probably Pointed Wrong - Here's The Right Way

Nothing is more infuriating than paying for a high-speed internet connection only for it to slow down due to a weak signal. While your ISP and service plan will be the biggest determining factor in internet speed, having your WiFi router antenna pointed incorrectly can weaken the signal and reduce speeds while surfing the web or watching videos online.

Regardless of where your antennas are pointing, you should position your WiFi router in as central a location of your home as possible. This placement ensures that the signal is spread evenly and will provide the best average speeds for various locations in your house or apartment. According to testing done by TP-Link, the height of the router placement also matters, as devices at the same altitude as the WiFi router will often receive a stronger signal.

Routers broadcast WiFi signals perpendicular to the antenna, which alters the ideal antenna setup depending on the configuration of your house. Luckily, there is clear guidance on how to position your WiFi router antenna to achieve the fastest speeds, which we'll go over in this article.