How Fast Should Your Internet Be? Here's What You Should Know

With our ever-growing technologically-focused culture, having fast internet has never been more important. As more tasks and activities involve the World Wide Web, figuring out which service to pay for in a sea of competitors can be a tall task. Luckily, there are a few easy ways to determine how fast your internet should be to get the right service and save some cash in the long run.

When considering internet speed, there are two main metrics to be concerned with — download and upload speeds, which are both measured in megabits per second or Mbps. Download speed dictates how quickly your device receives data from apps and websites and is the metric that will affect the vast majority of tasks you'll perform online.

Upload speed is more important for things like gaming, live streaming, or uploading videos, images, or music to websites like YouTube. When seeking out a service, the most important metrics to look at are maximum download and maximum upload speeds. Here are a few gems to help gauge how fast your internet should be.