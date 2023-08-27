What 'Mbps' Means And How It Impacts Your Internet Connection

The importance of Mbps — specifically your internet's Mbps — comes down to download and upload speeds. Though it's not exactly a 1-to-1 with something like mph (miles per hour), because internet speeds are shared across devices. If multiple people or devices are connected to and using the same internet connection simultaneously, you'll start to see a dip in speeds as the connection has to be divided up among them all.

Technically there's no "too fast" when it comes to your internet speeds, however cost and availability are always a factor. Depending on your area and available service providers, you may not be able to utilize a 500+ Mbps connection, or the fastest speeds may be too expensive. But that doesn't necessarily mean your internet is lacking, either.

It all comes down to what you use your internet for, as different activities carry different optimal speeds. Uploading can get by on lower speeds if you typically don't send large files online, while downloading usually benefits from higher speeds so that saving files to your devices or streaming high quality video is smoother and faster.

A decent average download speed for the typical household is between 25 Mbps and 100 Mbps, as it can support common activities like browsing, social media, and video streaming across multiple connected devices. Though you may want to double-check your speeds from time to time as some providers may occasionally throttle (i.e. slow down) users' internet for one reason or another.